Hello American Patriots, as voting day quickly approaches we have to prepare. Most of us have already voted. I know I already have, yes it was Trump for the third time. But our work isn't done.

The democrats will do everything they can to cheat, stuff the ballot box and promote illegals voting. So what can we do? We are law abiding citizens so we will do what we do best follow the law.

However that does not mean we need to be silent. So first tell everyone you know to vote. Here is a small list of ideas of what we can do:

If you see something, say something

Take pictures

Take videos

Share them on your social media

Post everything you can with context

Report to city, county and state police

Get license plate numbers

Get the date, time and location

Report suspicious activity and incidents to VoteAlert.org

Stay safe, don't put yourself in harms way

We can do this, this is our opportunity and trust me they don't think we will fight back. They are wrong! We the People will fight back using the Constitution and the law.

Also, let's not forget! A strong border, efficient government, reduced spending, less regulations works for every American! It is not just one sided.

America First, means Americans First! Let's make this election a part of American History.

God Bless You!

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76