Over the past few years and more recently the last few months we have heard so many different names for the Permanent political class, administrative state, the Swamp, the Deep State, etc and their is perhaps more names not named above. However it is basically the unelected administration that is in government positions for decades if not their entire careers. This also includes politicians that have been “selected” in rigged elections. I will have more on this in a future post. These people span different administrations and remain in the background ruling through the regulatory bureaucracy.

The Swamp as I will refer to them have discovered a way to never lose power and use regulations instead of laws which essentially goes against the framework of the U.S. Constitution and that is the intent. They don’t have to answer to the people and they can give every excuse in the book to not be held accountable. As the swamp has grown, it has infected all reaches of our government and this was never what our Founding Fathers wanted for America.

I recently read a great post from another Patriot, Ken Whaley, Why “States Can Just Say No” Isn’t Enough He discusses that therin lies in the Constitution a remedy in Article V that gives the option to the states to convene a Constitutional Convention and propose Amendments to the Constitution if the government begins to abuse its power. If what we have seen over the last few decades is not government abuse of power, I don’t know what is. So lets do this lets tighten the constraints on our government and remind them We the People have to power and they answer to us.

Ok thats sounds great and would be wonderful if that could happen, because thats what our Constitution allows us to do. However, there is a very specific reason why there has been a centralization effort to run things from the federal level, healthcare, education, etc. Because over the years they have lulled the states into a sense of dependance. States depend on those federal dollars to run their governments, not all but for the most part.

So now lets look at the picture, there has been a centralization of power in the government that controls though regulations and bypasses most lawmaking and defers to government departments and pressure on private business to control the direction of the country. The vast majority are unelected and/or inserted through rigged elections to continue to kick any real solutions down the road. They then keep the states in line with federal dollars, knowing Article V contains the process to Amend the Constitution by forcing term limits, balanced budgets and accountability all while bypassing the federal government, yes bypassing the federal government. All these gears and moving parts are kept running with money, no not the governments money, they don’t make money they can only tax American Citizens and borrow from the Central Bank i.e Federal Reserve (No its not a part of the government) and all that interest they accumulate for borrowing the money is yes you are correct, paid by the taxpayers.

So I ask again, why don’t we invoke Article V and convene a Constitutional Convention and propose real change. Because, that is a direct threat to the Swamp that has infested our government. This is why they don’t teach the Constitution in school anymore, this is why they don’t want there to be discussion or rumbling of a Constitutional Convention because it is a guard rail on their power.

What President Trump is trying to do is drain the Swamp by ridding the government of this permanent class, but this is no easy task because the lines have been blurred between good guys and bad guys. His first Administration was filled with infiltrators, which did everything they could to derail, stall or dismantle his Agenda. President Trump vowed on January 20, 2017, that power would be returned back to the We the People and this terrified the Swamp because this will end all they have worked for and stop the gravy train dead in its tracks. So when ever you hear Trump is a threat to democracy, just remember we are not a democracy, we are a Constitutional Republic and he is a threat to their power, thats what they fear and they have used the full weight of the American government to stop him.

Article V is the answer but the swamp will go out of its way to make sure the American People are distracted, struggling and infighting so the real focus will not be put on them. Thats what this is all about. The division, hate and turmoil is by design, bought and paid for. There is a reckoning coming and every one of us will have a choice to make.

There is a storm on the horizon and accountability will come.

