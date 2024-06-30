We are hearing more and more that MAGA Republicans are a threat to Democracy, and Trump is an existential threat to Democracy! We have heard it over and over again and we have to understand that through their lens, they are right.

What, wait they are right? Yes, we are a threat to their way of life and for the future of America that is the best thing possible. The issue at hand is the ruling elite are coming from the angle that they rule, and we drool. End of story, anything against the status quo is a threat to their rule.

We need our Constitutional Republic to reign supreme once again. It is up to us to again fight for our freedoms and liberties. To begin we need fair and legal elections. We need to vote out anyone who is not doing the will of their constituency whether that is at the city, county, state and/or federal level.

That's how the Founding Fathers envisioned America and further enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. We the people are in charge, not the tyrannical ruling elite.

By allowing the voters to find their voice, this will empower voters to be educated on the issues. Make their choice and if they are happy re-elect their representative, if not they vote them out. It's that simple that's how a constitutional republic should work. We the People are in charge of the direction of the country. If we do not like the direction we change it at the local level and it will reverberate from there.

That is the actual threat to their rule, that’s why they want to control everything at the federal level, where they need to corrupt less people to follow along. The ruling elite has taken us so far away from the U.S. Constitution it is nearly unrecognizable from the intent in 1776. Well wait, I correct that it's exactly what our Founding Fathers fought against in 1776.

I am going link The Constitution of the United States: A Transcription as I try to link it in as many places possible so we as Americans can read and learn it. This document should be taught to EVERY American citizen in grade school, high school and in college along with the Declaration of Independence: A Transcription and The Bill of Rights: A Transcription.

It is time to take back America and we have to read and learn our Constitutional rights. Demand free and fair elections so We the People can exercise our rights and dictate the direction of America for all generations to come.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share