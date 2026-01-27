a Crossroads in an forest with two different paths

Everything we see in America is sitting just below the boiling point. We see unrest but highly localized, yet every where, we see Fraud allegations but no arrests, we see tough rhetoric and in all of this we still have the lingering scent of a rigged 2020 election which permeates our senses. But what if I told you it is all the same thing, because it is. The Criminal Syndicate is working on overdrive to keep us in the dark and although this is not merely an American issue it is happening globally, America is the last true bastion of Liberty and Freedom. The Criminal Syndicate despises and loathes these very ideals and they have worked for decades or rather the last century for their culminating takeover planned for this very time in History. Right now, this is their final Act and they almost succeeded had it not been for the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016.

I know, I can hear the comments being typed and the unsubscribe buttons being pressed as I am typing this. I respect that, I truly do it is your right and freedom and I can appreciate that. But if you are still here, then understand one thing EVERYTHING is connected.

The Two impeachments

the Two Assassination attempts

The indictments and convictions against Trump and other Republicans

The BLM/George Floyd riots (i.e Summer of Love - 2020)

The election rigging of 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024. (This has been going on for decades prior but in these elections, they were caught)

The push for trans and unlimited identities

Men in women’s sports

Introduction of Antifa, Chaz zones, etc

Fraud charges, being exposed with no accountability

Indictments issued with no charges filed

Congress continually passing resolutions and spending into oblivion

Open borders, import of millions of Military Age men

Our tax dollars funding NGOs and being funneled back to the Criminal Syndicate

Installation of representatives and increase in House seats based on importation of illegal immigrants

Congress members getting unimaginably rich (.i.e Millions of dollars)

Weakening of the Military

National debt, increasing along with raising of taxes and essential dissolution of the middle class in America (Don’t even get me started on taxes)

Covid/The Vaccines

Propaganda machines of the Media and Hollywood

The list is exhaustive and goes on and on, the reason all of this is going on is connected. They are using the chaos as a distraction to limit our rights and take over America, as to what they were promised individually for doing so, I am unable to say, I will say it is treasonous to America. Also as far as the involvement of each individual Representative I also cannot say. However, it would seem there are still some Patriots in D.C. Of course the fake news is running cover for all of this, without their propaganda machine we would quickly see the truth of what is happening.

Thats where we will gain our true clarity. We have to identify for ourselves, who is putting America First and who is not. Look, I know we are all busy, our lives are tangled in its own everyday web. This is the environment, that was designed to keep us out of the fight. This is what we have to do to change our situation. Growing up I learned never talk about Religion and Politics, this is 100% flat out the worst advice ever. We should be talking about religion and politics because that allows us to learn and discuss. I read comments from those that disagree with me and I have no issue discussing a topic. I don’t have patience for those that just want to call names and essentially go on an angry rant, thats not a discussion.

The reason I am writing this is to say it is us against them, Americans vs Anti-Americans, it really is as simple as that. I don’t mean you have to be MAGA or a Republican to be America First. You can absolutely be a Democrat and be very unhappy with the state of the government, or you can be unhappy with the politics but still be an America First Patriot. This is our country, plain and simple and we have the right to question, disagree and not be happy with our government, thats our Constitutional Right.

So what do I mean be Anti-American, you can be an R or a D, but if you are actively supporting laws that put our American Citizens at risks, open borders, fraud is being overlooked, taxpayer dollars being laundered, etc you are Anti-American. If you are angry when inflation or prices are down, only because of who is in the Oval Office you are Anti-American. If you are ok with one party getting filthy rich, but question the other, you are Anti-American.

When Biden, was in office, I could not stand him (No secret there) but it was not because of who he was, I don’t know the man and never will. I did not like that on day one, he stopped building the wall, tried to sell the materials for pennies on the dollar, opened the borders, raised taxes, called for a $600 requirement for any American with a side hustle, weakened our military and was literally Anti-American with Anti-American policies. But you know what, I was still Patriot Historian 76, I still loved America, I still proudly flew my American Flag over my doorstep EVERY single day and I never stopped being an American Patriot, thats America First.

So where do you stand, because if we all can learn to look at our representatives as OUR representatives, and hold them accountable for keeping America First, none of us can go wrong and we all win. How is that controversial? Make America Great Again, America First these are not just slogan. They put us as Americans first. I respect every country in the world and they can put their countries first too. I would respect that, but do not, come to our soil and disrespect the United States of America, the land of the Free because of the Brave!

Every day is a decision Patriot, share this with everyone you can. Because the first step in any battle is know what side you are on, next is to identify the battlefield.

Are you an American Patriot? or Anti-American? You have the right to make your choice

.

