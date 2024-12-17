I have been on a recent binge watching of the Rocky movies recently for about the hundredth time and yes they are still entertaining. But it got me thinking about the big picture and it reminded me of an old tweet by President Trump from 2019, where he retweeted an photoshopped image of himself as Rocky Balboa.

It was certainly funny at the time but this was going into the 2020 election and for the hundredth time anyone that says that the 2020 election was not rigged and full of fraud is either asleep or knowingly lying to you. But I digress.

Donald J. Trump didn’t give up on America, he didn’t give up on us. We should ensure we show the same loyalty, drive and resilience not only to Trump but America. You see thats what this is all about. The country we live in, the United States of America and it is ours, the question for all of you is what will we leave to future generations. A country with liberty and freedom or one where it is dictated by an unelected administrative state that is hell bent on running our lives and taking everything and anything they can from We the People.

I have as with all of you recently seen Biden essentially asleep at the helm, still make devastating choices in these last months of his tenure. Try and sell off pieces of the border wall for pennies on the dollar, take us within a step of nuclear war and It goes on and on. He and those behind him are criminals, there is no other way to put it, they are criminals and deserve at the lease to be in jail for the rest of their natural lives.

In the movies, Rocky is always pitted against insurmountable odds and his winning is mainly because of the heart and drive he puts into overcoming that challenge. We as Americans, have that same drive and passion in our blood and that is something the Donald J. Trump has done everything in his power to show us, again we have the power to fight, we have the power to say no. For so many decades, the American People, myself included have been overcome by the sense of losing. We were told everyone deserves to win, everyone deserves a trophy, if we just say there are no losers, we are all winners.

But thats just not true, it is a great feeling to win, to know you worked hard and fought the fight, and won. I essentially grew up playing sports and let me tell you winning felt great! Especially when it was against an opponent that was expected to win, Thats what Rocky was about, Thats what Trump is about and thats what America should be about again!

When I say we need to take back America, the first thing we need to do is take back the idea of what America was, our Founding Fathers fought against centralized big government, excessive taxes and government regulation. We are in the same fight today, before we win, we need to know we can win. Stop letting the media call us names, the politicians say there is nothing more they can do. They are WRONG! America is not perfect, but we can make it the liberty, freedom loving country it should be.

Long ago, I once said that our Founding Fathers never gave us a perfect country, but they gave us a country, that we can make perfect!

In the U.S. Constitution they gave us the blueprint to hinder the growth of government, and unfortunately we gave that power to the government to police themselves. That needs to stop now. We need to get involved, learn their limitations and hold them accountable every time they cross the line.

I believe that President Trump will show us something we have never seen in our lifetimes in the upcoming year. He will show us, we are in the fight and we will make it to that 15th round. So my fellow Americans, let’s get in the fight! For those of us, already knee deep in the suck, hang in there, we are Americans and we will win!

Thank you for your time!

