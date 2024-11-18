As of today, we have heard a flurry of cabinet picks made by President-elect Donald J. Trump and in the coming days and weeks we will continue to hear more about who is being chosen and the direct role each will have in draining the Swamp.

For now I am going to focus on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and it is making liberal heads explode. In fact, if you listen closely you can hear it now. President-elect Trump has chosen Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the new office. A team of two individuals that are no strangers to cutting costs and government waste.

Make no mistake the government is wasteful. I have heard every excuse from they are not even appointing cabinet level positions to how can Trump be serious about cutting costs when he is starting more government bureaucracies. The main and most important difference is this office is slated to CUT government spending and this scares them most. The Administrative state has gotten out of hand to the tune of waste we as Americans cannot even comprehend.

The is undoubtably countless examples and I am going to note a few myself. NewsNation in a story Examples of government waste, inefficiency as Trump announces DOGE dated November 14, 2024 demonstrates the following:

Pennies cost more to produce than they're worth

The federal government spent $2.7 trillion in payment errors since 2003

Congressional funding for expired programs The Congressional Budget Office recently found that Congress provided $516 billion in appropriations this fiscal year to programs that had expired under federal law. The funds were associated with nearly 500 expired authorizations, according to the CBO’s July report. “Nearly two-thirds ($320 billion) of that $516 billion was provided for activities whose authorizations expired more than a decade ago,” the report said.

If any hardworking American misspent in such a carless nature as stated above, we would have to file for bankruptcy or end up homeless. But it does not end there. Senator Rand Paul releases a report annually the most recent called The Festivus Report 2023 below is a snippet of some of the items listed:

This report is a must read for every American. We pay our taxes, every year for this. Yes and this is only the beginning, there is so much more waste it will make your head spin. It is unfair, it is infuriating and it MUST STOP!

So when you hear anyone from the media, or politician with a D or R by their name say the DOGE is a waste of money and they have no power, you will clearly know they are not on the side of Americans. Anyone who is not for DOGE slashing government spending by cutting administrative departments and slashing budgets is against every American!

The gravy train has to stop, they have gotten away with this for too many years. Elon Musk posted on X:

This is what we need and what the Trump Administration is promising the American People. Transparency and accountability. I don’t understand why any American would be resistant to this idea, but it its happening and God Willing we will Make America Great Again!

