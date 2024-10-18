Many of us are keenly aware of the state of our country. We are dissatisfied with how our freedom and liberties are being eroded daily.

One of the most important tools in our U.S. Constitution is electing our representatives in free and fair elections. That is our right! One that has been taken for granted as of late.

We have given away the ability to conduct free and fair elections to the same people cheating and choosing to take away our freedoms.

So this has to STOP! We have to learn our election process and understand that if we are not happy with how our government regardless if it is at the local, state or federal level we vote them out. That is the cornerstone of our representative election process.

The very fact that our country is in the mess it is and the same people somehow always get "re-elected" should be the LARGEST red flag that cheating is going on. Why would the same people destroying our country reap the benefits of decades long service when they have clearly demonstrated they not only cannot fix the problem, they are the problem.

So if that is not the biggest demonstration that our election process has been hijacked. I don't know what else to say.

So what can we do? I am happy you asked. First of all we need vote out all the people not representing their constituents.

We have to learn, our local, state and federal election process. Educate ourselves on the people running and vote based on what is best for us. If for some reason, a candidate bamboozled us, vote them out in the next election. It seems simple right, it is but only if We the People educate ourselves and hold every representative accountable.

If they don't do the job we elect them too, we must fire them. They don't deserve to represent us. Ok again, so what can we do?

The Secretary of State is the office that manages elections for each state and it is imperative that we hold this office accountable. They hold the keys to the election kingdom.

Next, type in you address and learn your city, county, state and federal representatives.

These are the people that represent YOU. Learn the job they are doing, are you happy with it. Do they represent you adequately? Learn the term of office so you know when you can vote them out if you are not happy.

These representatives control regulations, laws, taxes that affect YOU every day. Of course we always have the option to move to another county or state that better represents us. But we don't all have that option.

That is the exact framework of freedom and liberties our Founding Fathers set up for us. This was the exact reason states should operate autonomously with the federal government only have the power to protect the U.S. as a whole and it borders. Which it is not doing very well but I digress.

We The People have the tools to take back our country and it is time we stopped giving that power away and do it ourselves.

This is the price of our freedom and it's time to pay by educating ourselves, learning the power we have and hold those representing us accountable.

Ronald Reagan said in a speech on October 27, 1964

"This is the issue of this election: Whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves."

https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/archives/speech/time-choosing-speech

History does repeat itself. It's time to educate ourselves and not repeat the same mistakes.

