As many of you all know we have a midterm election coming up in November and before we can truly begin to prepare, we have to talk about the elephant in the room, or should I say the big blue DONKEY in the room. Yes, I am talking about democrats and the continual gaslighting that goes on daily.

As stories continue to be released you are seeing more and more evidence of Fraud, but of course the Mainstream Media is silent not because it isn’t true, but because it is. They are a part of the Fraud, they called the 2020 election when they know there was cheating, they called anyone bringing evidence a conspiracy theorist, saying the claims were baseless or my favorite, “debunked.” The same judges that are delaying President Trumps Agenda today are the same judges that dismissed the 2020 Election Fraud cases for “No Standing” Not because they saw the evidence, not because they heard the case, they dismissed it outright, saying there were no victims to the fraud, thereby any case would have no standing to be tried.

Think about that, they claimed there were no victims, wait, wait, wait! Every single American Citizen that voted was a victim, it was our vote that was stolen. Our voice was silenced, the first time with the rigged election and the second time when the case was dismissed for no standing. This is the board, or should I say battlefield every single American faces. We have to decide for ourselves to face the enemy on the metaphorical battlefield because I can assure you, they are doing everything in their power to keep us divided, distracted and uninformed.

So before we go further, let’s look at an example of what happens when you question the election, at the same time seeing the depths the criminal syndicate will go to in order to shut us down. Let’s look at a known Patriot, no other than President Trump. During the 2020 election, with only 3% of the vote outstanding in Georgia, President Trump was sure to win. He called the then Governor to ensure the remaining votes were counting fairly. Of course there was a “Drop” of votes in the middle of the night that were 100% for Biden, which is a mathematical uncertainty, but we can get to that later.

So the Georgia prosecutor, Fani Willis seemingly took it upon herself to bring charges against President Trump. The charges were ultimately dropped due to the inappropriate action of the prosecutor and her then boyfriend who was selected to assist in the prosecution. The reason, I bring this up is because this was not a case brought by the Georgia prosecutor, evidence has now been revealed that the Biden DOJ was behind the push to prosecute. So wait, the same Biden who won the Presidency, later used his DOJ to push State Prosecutors to punish his political opponent. Yes that is correct, you read that correctly and why because President Trump had announced he would be running for President again in 2024 against, and yes you guessed it, Biden.

They had already had this planned, according to Just the News:

“Willis, who became Fulton County District Attorney in January 2021, vowed from the earliest days of her term to pursue an investigation into President Trump, who left office at the end of that month. On February 10th, 2021, Willis announced that she was opening a probe into Trump for violations of Georgia state law to include “solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

As Georgia prosecutor pursued Trump, Biden DOJ 'invited' her to get lucrative grant, memos show

For the Criminal Syndicate, this was business as usual. If you go against them, they will pull out all the stops to shut you down. This is exactly what they are doing to We The People as well. No they are not prosecuting all of us, but they are shutting us all down all the same, through our elections. The Criminal Syndicate discovered a way to cheat in an election, select who they want, and then take any means necessary to cover it up. This is exactly where we are today.

Please understand, it is this very rigging of elections that takes our voice away. Our Constitutional Republic was set up so We The People have our voice. To vote in who we want, vote out who we dont want. This will allow generations of Americans to choose their representatives to represent them. What proof do I have, how can I say this? The fact that we currently have politicians in office that have been serving for 40-50 years is proof enough. What’s worse is our country is paying more in taxes, losing jobs at an accelerated rate, borders were open all under these very same “Representatives” until 2016 and the election of Donald J. Trump. So I ask you to prove these people actually were elected.

I bet if we audited all these elections the results would be nefarious, but again, this would never happen because the very same people that would run the audits are all in the positions that need to be audited. This is the system we have today, this is whey it feels like our voice, and vote don’t count. Because you are right, we have been silenced.

But no more, this has to stop and it has to stop now. Like I said at the beginning of the post, we have an election coming up in November and we have to show up as Proud Americans. In the meantime, call your Senators tell them, no demand that they pass the SAVE Act, we need secure elections, anyone opposed to this, there is only one simple answer and it is they want to protect the cheating system. There is not way around this point, this is the point.

Demand Free and Fair Elections, Vote, and let’s Take Back America. Thank you for your time and support.

