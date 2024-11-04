We are now within 24 hours of Election Day. Based on reports there have been historical early voters so many have us have already answered the call. Based on NBC News | Early Vote it is 76,438,831 as of 11:00 AM EST on November 4, 2024.

For those that have not voted, tomorrow is the day. Let everyone know their vote is important, we can and will make a difference. The only way your vote won’t count is if you don’t vote. Everything we are going through, the inflation, the wars, it is all by design. Our representatives are not representing us. They are actively working against us.

As I am viewing multiple sources leading up to Election Day, I am seeing lawsuits flying around where the Democrats are legally and feverishly trying to allow more illegal votes, Why? We know the answer to that because that’s the only way they can win.

I believe with all my heart that there are more Americans that support Trump than the Uniparty/Media will ever admit. We the People are the Majority! Which is why recent polls are so unbelievable. There is no way the race is this close. It is IMPOSSIBLE!

A Recent Gallup Pole said Trump was more favorable by Harris by 1%, again, there is no way considering Harris had a low rating as Vice President and all of a sudden she is nearly tied with Donald Trump. It just does not make sense, but then again nothing they do makes any sense.

My fellow Americans, we have been preparing for this moment for 4 years now, we are tired, frustrated, in disbelief and out right angry. However we cannot give up now. At this point almost everyone has made up their mind. But now we have to act.

The hard work and commitment is not over, in fact we are only getting started. They will cheat, they will lie, they will make excuses, they will mock us, disregard us and call us names.

But we are Americans, and we will not give up! If you see something, say something. Let’s keep an eye on the results, take screenshots, videos, etc.

Get some rest tonight Patriots, tomorrow, we take back America!

