November 5th is the day we take back America!

In recent days, Trump supporters and everyday Americans have been called Garbage by Biden, Nazis by Harris, Deplorable’s by Clinton. This has to STOP!

It is sick and upsetting how they see Americans. I mean this is our government, they are our representatives, what is going on? We don’t pay our taxes so they can be rich, or so they can support the rest of the world.

We do need Trump back in office more than ever. We need to take our country back and remind them that We the People are in charge. This farce has gone on long enough!

November 5, 2024 will be historic. It will be the day that they will hear the voice of America.

For far too long we have allowed them to put America last, to insult us, despise us and mock us. Yet during election time we hear the same lies, we will fix it and hope, change, blah, blah, blah!

They are the problem, this is intentional my fellow Americans, they don’t want to fix the problem, they are the problem. I have said it before and I will say it again, there is NO way these people can win an election. They have been rigged for decades, they were selected and installed.

So with about a week before this election, I ask every single American to look at the two choices in front of us, it is crystal clear.

America first v. America last

Legal v. Illegal immigration

Great economy v. Recession/inflation

Low taxes v. High taxes

Secure border v. Open border

Free speech v. Censorship

Bill of rights protected v. Eroded

Low crime v. High crime

Love America v. Hate America

Good v. Evil

This is only a small sample of what is in the ballot next week. We need to vote like our country depends on it because I believe in every way it does. So go vote, tell 3 friends to vote. Let’s take back our country!

God Bless you and God Bless America!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸