For the first time in my lifetime, as I am unable to speak of all American History, we are at a crossroads in our lives. As I was born during America’s Bicentennial celebration, I grew up in the era of the Criminal Syndicate. As it was well underway at the year of my birth and has steadily increased in its depravity until about 2008, when it sped up exponentially. We all know what illegal individual was “Selected” in 2008 to sit in the White House and oversee the beginning of the end of America.

We looked to be well along that path, as Hillary Clinton was set to oversee the final nail in the coffin of America, but then something happened in 2015. Donald J. Trump came down the escalator and announced he was running for President. The media laughed, they mocked him, there was a playing field of 12 other Republicans any of which they hoped would move into the next token seat to run against Clinton. Where they would put on the same circus act as they have so many times before. The media releases their polls saying Clinton is ahead and by election time it would be no surprise that she won, I mean all the polls said she would anyway. The Republican candidate would but up a “good fight” and some last minute scandal would be released not enough to destroy his career just enough to lose the election. We would all wake up the next morning with Clinton as the 45th President of the United States not knowing we would be celebrating Americas destruction.

It’s this same dog and pony show that we have come to call elections in recent decades. They select who they want as President, Sometimes a Republican, sometimes a Democrat, but BOTH with the same end goal, slowly eroding away American citizens rights and raising taxes, putting the country more and more in debt all while erasing the borders of the Constitution until it is unrecognizable. The Criminal Syndicate identified ways to limit our Constitutional rights with licenses, taxes, fess and regulations. Using private companies with government funding to silence and censor free speech. Using mass shootings and terrorists attacks as shortcuts to pass bills that were essentially unconstitutional. If you don’t believe me, you can see everything that has gone on the last few decades. It is happening, Patriots, right under our noses. We almost lost the fabric of America we know and love.

They wanted people to not learn the Constitution, erase American culture, rewrite American history, to hate their own country. The Criminal Syndicate opened the borders to America in an effort to replace American citizens with foreign invaders, the mandated a vaccine for a virus that they needed to alter the test just to see if you are positive. But illegal immigrants coming into the country were exempt. Ask yourself why, if this was such a life saving vaccine, why wouldn’t they require it upon entry. Because they knew it was not a vaccine it was a DNA altering shot. They knew people would have adverse reactions and they chose the people who should take it, yes American Citizens. What’s worse is we paid for all this with our tax dollars.

We have to make sure those responsible for this madness are held responsible. How, I know thats the big question How and what can we do? Right now the best thing we can do as minimal as it sounds is stay on top of our representatives and demand accountability. At the same time, we should be reading the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and know your Bill of Rights. They don’t want us educated and knowing our rights. They understand that if We the People realize the true power we hold they will not be able to operate unfettered. They work for us, they represent us, they can be voted in or out by us. That’s what makes America Special, thats what they want us to ignore. No more, Patriots, we have to get the word out that we are the difference, we have the power to take back America and leave a country to our children and grandchildren that they can be proud of, that we can be proud of.

As always, I humbly appreciate you taking the time to read and share my thoughts. I am but one voice, but every time you like, share and subscribe it amplifies what we are saying, so I thank you!

God Bless You, Your families and God Bless America 🇺🇸

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