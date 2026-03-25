Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
6d

PS. I've been saying for YEARS that BHO is Haman the muslim antichrist, HRC is Satans lying jihadi jezebel whore of hamas & BHObiden is Ahab the wicked wannabe dictator, but all I got was banned. REPENT OR PERISH SHEEPLE. THE KING IS COMING SOON & HIS NAME IS JESUS CHRIST. HE IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH & THE LIFE & NO MAN COMES TO THE FATHER IN HEAVEN BUT BY HIM.

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Guy Ewing's avatar
Guy Ewing
5d

I truly appreciate folks that see the depth and scope of the problems facing American citizens right now and somehow still have the civility to strive forward within the framework of our governmental process. I don't believe anything can be resolved within the framework of this corrupt criminal organization that poses as the federal government. Sadly we passed the point where we should have taken politicians out into the street and whip their asses. They know they are now untouchable. Just one big grift and what's worse is how they flaunt the extreme fraud right in our faces. Sad.

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