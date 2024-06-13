It has been about two weeks since a New York court found President Donald J. Trump guilty of 34 counts of a crime that does not exist nor can be explained by any reasonable person. I will link the site here People v Donald J. Trump (Criminal) for historical reference, regardless of how meaningless it is. However, there is no doubt history was made on May 30, 2024. The first time in history a former President of the United States was convicted of a crime.

It is inevitable that the conviction will be overturned as the flaws in this case were as big as the new opening President Trump has opened into convicting prior Presidents of their own crimes. The difference being between President Trump and his predecessors, including former Vice President Biden, is there cases will not be as easily overturned by higher courts as the evidence against them is both ironclad and indisputable.

So as I have seen the many talking heads report in glee how they finally “Got Trump” and how no one is above the law, we will see how they react when others are indicted. To date, they have shown even in the face of blatant evidence, they will still ignore, down play and outright explain away the wrongdoings. However by the grace of God, this time it will be different.

But this leads me to what I see this is really about, absolutely the precedent was set that it is now ok to indict and convict a former President of the United States. But what we have also confirmed is it demonstrates the lengths the U.S. Government will go to to indict an American Patriot at all costs even with a lack of evidence, and in the face of a biased trial. Nothing will deter them, so what does that say for the average American Patriot.

I say this in a respectful way, but factually speaking. President Trump, could afford the best law teams, he had unlimited resources and was in the public view every step of the way. Their actions could be called out, critiqued, and laid bare for all to see. Yet, they still got the conviction, of all 34 counts unanimously! So again, I ask what about the average American Patriot with limited resources, and in private settings. We would virtually have no chance, and this is what the American investigative and justice system has turned into. The ability for our government to keep us in line at all costs.

Wait! wasn’t there an American Revolution where American Patriots fought and won their Independence from this very type of tyrannical government about 248 years ago. More on that to come.

The Justice system can and will come after American Patriots, although this was a case in a New York Court. There is no doubt to anyone this can also be accomplished at a federal level. On May 30, 2024 every American Patriot was convicted of the following charges:

The First Count pertains to American Patriots wishing to have the United States Constitution be the law of the land and that any representative that is in direct contrast to their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution be immediately, removed, replaced and brought up on applicable charges.

The Second Count pertains to an American Patriot desiring that the United States borders are secured in a fashion that does not allow the passage of illegal immigrants into the country.

The Third Count pertains to the desire that those illegal immigrants that have entered the country illegally should be deported immediately because they are illegal.

The Fourth Count pertains to the desire to not have further taxation without the true representation of the People.

The Fifth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to have representatives that do what is best for their constituents.

The Sixth Count pertains to elections being held in one day, where the vote count does not continue on for days. Elections are transparent and the ability to request recounts as applicable. Without the threat of legal action.

The Seventh Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their First Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Eighth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Second Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Ninth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Third Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Tenth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Fourth Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Eleventh Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Fifth Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Twelfth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Sixth Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Thirteenth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Seventh Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Fourteenth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Eighth Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Fifteenth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Ninth Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Sixteenth Count pertains to an American Patriot wishing to exercise their Tenth Amendment Constitutional Right as stated in Bill of Rights without interference from the Government.

The Seventeenth Count pertains to the desire to have minimal regulations in business so that the market can determine what is best and companies can flourish or perish at their own peril.

The Eighteenth Count pertains to American Patriots being able to redress their concerns with the government without the fear of retribution.

The Nineteenth Count pertains to American Patriots requesting that the American Flag be honored and the Flag flown above all else with no exceptions.

The Twentieth Count pertains to the fact that Patriots clearly confirm MAGA, merely stands for “Make America Great Again.” and that is not a bad thing for anyone.

The Twenty-First Count pertains to not wanting to be called a domestic terrorist simply for wanting to put America First.

The Twenty-Second Count pertains to the thought that the FBI was established to not be a strong arm organization for the Deep State.

The Twenty-Third Count pertains to the thought that Justice should be blind and the statement “No one is above the law” would actually mean no one. Not just those that don’t agree with the Deep State.

The Twenty-Fourth Count pertains to the request to dissolve the CIA as they have exceeded their mandate and undoubtedly operated on American soil against American Citizens.

The Twenty-Fifth Count pertains to the crime of thinking the American government should put its own citizens first. America First is not some rallying cry for right-wing extremism.

The Twenty-Sixth Count pertains to not wanting group speak and equality shoved down our throats.

The Twenty-Seventh Count pertains to not wanting the government in our healthcare, by forcing Americans to be vaccinated against their will by threat of the loss of their job and or lifestyle.

The Twenty-Eighth Count pertains to questioning the fact that global warming, global cooling or climate change do not exist outside of the fact that it is a money many scheme which puts more money in the pockets of those that are squandering it away.

The Twenty-Ninth Count pertains to the ability to want to question the science because that’s what actually makes science, well science. That Americans don’t simply need to trust the science.

The Thirtieth Count pertains to holding our U.S. Representatives liable for not meeting their Constitutional Duties and passing a balanced budget, not a continuing resolution which is another smoke screen.

The Thirty-First Count pertains to our desire to not want our history erased and historical figures torn down both figuratively and literally.

The Thirty-Second Count pertains to the wish to reduce government by eliminating departments that have caused more harm to the American people than good. For example, the Department of Education, FDA, etc.

The Thirty-Third Count pertains to request to abolish the Central Bank allowing the United States to coin their own currency thereby putting the wealth back in the hands of Americans.

The Thirty-Forth Count pertains to requesting that history of America be taught to all its citizens children young and old in an effort to regain the pride in who America is as a country and what we stand for.

The above counts are why we are the target, the threat to their form of democracy. We are threat to their form of governance. They are not doing what is best for America or Americans Patriots. Anyone who believes any of the above counts is an American Patriot and we should not back down. We should never give up. America is the home of the brave and the land of the free

