Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FredDickow's avatar
FredDickow
2d

Yes Sir ! This is a great start, to take back our country ! As it was intended, by the fore Fathers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
2d

Hello Patriot Historian and thank you for the positive reinforcement. I am likeminded and despite the many challenges facing our country I believe we will overcome. I am sorry I cannot afford to upgrade. I am working diligently to pay down debt and prepare for any hard circumstances in the future. That said I do engage here and promote patriotic/faithful Americans. Other sources you may consider for engagement are: Anonymous, Reality Check America, Virgil Walker, Rob E. Bobby. I spread these suggestions to promote unity which I believe goes hand-in-hand with freedom and liberty. I wanted you to know that MAGA is indeed alive and well and growing. I will sign off until next time with a thought I have expressed on a few occasions here. God gave us all three gifts that we may experience a full life of service to Him: freedom, free will, and each other. As you mentioned diligence is needed to maintain our liberty and freedom. I also have children and grandchildren. So, I stay aware, prepare, and pray daily. By God's Grace and together the greatness of each day will grow. Together we can help that become a reality for the younger generations. They are returning to God in large numbers. Thank you again and it is an honor to engage with a fellow Patriot. WWG1WGA God help US and God bless America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patriot Historian 76
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patriot Historian 76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture