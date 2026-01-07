Happy New Year Patriots, and welcome to 2026? I know it is the end of the first week of the New Year, so certainly not at the stroke of midnight, but I as with many of you enjoyed my time and and transition into the new year and now we are here. Time to get to work.

So what is in store for America and myself in the months to come? Thats what I wanted to take a few minutes of your time and explore what you can expect from myself and everything going on in the year to come.

First and foremost, 2026 is the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence and our country over all. The United States has many celebrations planned and you can view more at the America250 website so I will not go too much into it for now.

Next is the 2026 Midterms, I bet you're thinking oh no election season again and I am here to say, yes, absolutely, YES! We have been led to believe that our vote does not matter and I understand under the current rigged election system it may seem that way. But we can overcome it, we did in 2016, 2020 (Yes, Trump did win) and 2024, but there is still a lot of work to be done. and the Administrative state has quadrupled its efforts to take cheating to levels not seen before. I won’t go too much into this right now, I just want you to know that this topic will be highly discussed in my posts/notes in the months ahead leading up to the midterms so stay tuned.

As for me, and the future of Patriot Historian 76, I am in for the fight. I will do everything I can to put forth truth, facts and as much information as I can to render the mainstream media obsolete. I will be posting at least twice a month and perhaps weekly if time permits. But you will still see me active posting Notes and commenting on everything going on daily.

I rarely if ever ask for anything but as we go into this new year, I do humbly ask that you share as many posts as possible and subscribe which is free. Also if you are able to sign up for a paid subscription it would be greatly appreciated as it would help me tremendously in allowing me to spend more and more time bringing you information while keeping the lights on. I also have links down below if signing up for a monthly subscription does not work best for you. A monthly paid subscription will give you full access to the archive of my posts.

I believe America is the greatest country on earth and I am a third generation proud American born on our countries bicentennial year of 1976 so I have a special bond with America and I want to share that with you. America is not a perfect country, but that was not what our Founding Fathers gave us, they gave us a country that we can do our best to perfect. This is our mission. Everyday, we must fight for our liberties and freedoms, we must fight for America, no one else will. I want to ensure all of our children inherit a country that they are proud of.

My fellow American Patriots, I appreciate you taking the time to read and subscribe to Patriot Historian 76. I won’t take much more of your time for now, but I thank you in advance for your support.

God Bless You, Your families and America!

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76