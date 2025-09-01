Happy Labor Day fellow hard-working Patriots, today is significant in many ways to different people. As a kid, the daunting first Monday in September wasn’t a celebration for those who worked, it was the unofficial end to summer. It was the marker that the fall school season was quickly approaching and it was time to return. For many, it is a much needed three-day weekend where the Bar-B-Que pits are lit for the last time in summer before the upcoming season of holidays. Lastly, and most importantly it is a day to honor and remember the hard working American that may only be a cog in the machine, but essential in their contribution to the running of America.

According to the U.S Department of Labor, the History of Labor Day is described as follows:

“The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on September 5, 1883. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.”

We can see where the holiday roots are and it is a day to relax and embrace a short time for America’s workers. It is a time to reflect on our contributions and look forward to the days ahead. For now, I would just like to thank all you hard workers, employees, and entrepreneurs. You make a difference and together we keep America going. This is our country and at times it may seem fruitless, but just rest assured we are making a difference.

America is at a turning point, for the better I believe and although it may not be apparent, I believe in God that good times are ahead for all! I will keep this brief and just say Happy Labor Day! Thank you for your hard work.

