Happy Independence Day to all Americans! Today we celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. As with all anniversaries it is a time to reflect and remember not only what we are celebrating but all that we have been through during this time period. Before we can truly reflect on where we are today, we need to remember where we began. So today on this Independence Day, I am going to post the link to the document that we should as Americans all know, but it is also a document that too many are unfamiliar with.

“Declaration of Independence: A Transcription.” National Archives and Records Administration. Accessed July 4, 2023. https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

The signers of the Declaration of Independence sought to make public the grievances of the American colonies against the British Crown for the world to see. It clearly listed what and why their Independence was being declared. As Americans and Patriots, we must learn our founding documents as they are the roadmap for America. We were given the tools, it is our responsibility to learn our history and protect the freedoms and liberties we have.

To all American Patriots, Happy Independence Day!

