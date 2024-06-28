Last nights CNN Presidential Debate was surely entertaining from a Patriot's point of view. Although the dumpster fire named Biden was wholly expected. I am going to post a link to the Live Stream here.

While watching the pre-debate commentary, the bar was set so low that all Biden had to do was show up and not loo like an imbecile and they were already calling it a win. Well let's fast forward to the end of the debate and well Biden did look like an imbecile and all they could say of President Trump was liar, liar pants on fire. It was a very spirited post debate commentary to say the least.

However that's not really what last nights debate was really about, was it? Let me explain. This was the introduction to the world that Biden is unfit to run in the 2024 election cycle. We all know he is a criminal, a true criminal but they could not use that to make him drop out because that would implicate others.

So the Biden team agreed to this debate which historically is about two months early as the first Presidential debate is normally held in September. So why debate so early? Because the democrats needed just a little time to ramp up their calls to replace him. September would have been too close to the election.

Let's understand two things about the ruling elite. First, they think we are stupid and second everything they do is calculated.

So keeping that in mind, I found it laughable that after the debate, every anchor, strategist and pundit was shocked that Biden was so incapacitated. But again we have known this for years, and seen it on live TV. So for them to act so shocked, and repeatedly say how they were getting texts throughout the debate from everyone, panicked, dismayed, aggressively panicked (yes, I liked that one) was just a falsehood.

Anyone who genuinely looked at last nights performance and for the first time realized the state of Biden is just lying. He was in no different state, than any other time we have seen him.

Which again, just confirms the obvious, this is a show and they are planning to replace him. When you think of the political current affairs as a game of chess. Every move is strategic and last night was just another move on the chess board.

There is no doubt, by the end of the summer, we will see another “candidate” step into his place. The media has consistently run cover for Biden and all of a sudden they are shocked by his state of mind. That just does not pass the smell test, and believe me the smell is nothing more than a big steaming pile of crap. Yes, another metaphor for the ruling elite and how they have run America into the ground.

Make no mistake, the election cycle is on and the next four months will be critical for the awakening and the future of America! Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!

