Its time to be a part of American History
We can be silent, no more.
There comes a point in all our lives where we have to stand up. We have heard the term the Silent Majority for a few years now. However; why is that the case, I suppose because many of us choose to stay silent for a multitude of reasons. Our Founding Father’s chose to share their grievances in public albeit anonymously at first, yet they said what needed to be said. It is time to say what needs to be said. The left wants us silent, they want us divided, they want the confusion. Thats why they will say something that its blatantly a lie, and say out as truth.
They say History is written by the winners and although I do agree I have discovered through my studies, and research that history is what is recorded not always what is reported. What’s the difference? The difference is just because it is not reported on, does not make it untrue. Truthfully I have found many of the facts and truths are not reported on but they are a part of our history. This is where I hope to make my contribution to the narrative and be a part of our history. This is where you can also make a difference.
I have read many intelligently researched posts, feeds, substacks, etc from alternative news sources. After each one I enjoy the process of researching further to verify for myself and in fact learn more. The Main stream media, Politicians and in fact Academia would love for us to disregard or flat out ignore these sources. Well I am not only going to not ignore these sources, but I am choosing to be one of these sources so that someone in the future can look back and learn at least one new fact. My background is in History and while going through each of my programs, there was a continual roadblock to historical facts in an effort to steer the narrative. In my opinion our history should be taught further to younger generations, not watered down or ignored. So much of our youth don’t understand our Country’s future because they don’t know our past. Yet, I digress, these will be topics I will definitely dive deeper into in future posts.
For now, I would like to say thank you for taking the time to find my Substack, I appreciate your support and humbly ask you share with as many people as you can to help me grow and find new readers.
Thank you
-Patriot Historian 76
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Here's exactly what IS NOT being reported: For the first time in history, we have an American president who is smart enough and courageous enough to link America’s trade policy to our security policy, and America's security begins with oil. “Drill baby drill”.
By Making America Great Again President Trump is fighting the multipolar model and focused on reestablishing America unipolar power. He foundations will be unmatched military strength, American sovereignty, the massive economic power of US industrial production and on the steady leadership of President Trump. Now is the time for the American people to stand with him and once again reestablish American unipolar power and an America as One Nation Under God.
In major military operations there can be secondary effects from major conflicts. The Iran conflict has prevented the mad mullahs from building a nuke. It has shut down their oil production. Iran's stupidity in attacking their Gulf neighbors has begun the collapse of the once all-powerful price gouging model of the OPEC oil cartel that has held the world hostage to oil for decades. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is just the first. Watch the dominoes that fall next, because they will fall quickly.
Iran can boast all they want about controlling the Strait of Hormuz but that is just the death rattle of a failed regime and their false god Allah. Russia and China will no longer have access to cheap Iranian oil. Iran’s 1.5–2 million barrels per day may not be all that missed, and the world price may fall by summer regardless of Iran’s status. So how will the great dragon assert its dominance without cheap oil? Russia will fail in the Ukraine without cheap oil. Putin’s days are numbered. We may read soon that Putin died unexpectedly from a 9mmm brain hemorrhage. So it goes with Communist dictators.
Here is also what's not being reported: American factories are producing more than ever before, and American manufacturing workers are becoming more productive amid the highest tariffs in the modern American economy with historically low unemployment. In the first quarter of this year, manufacturing productivity in America rose at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent and durable goods manufacturing soared 5.5 percent. Once again, the elitists were wrong: Tariffs DID NOT depress productivity. They coincided with a resurgence of productivity and bringing jobs back from China and other countries.
Mark my words: President Trump will finish the job with Iran despite the Democratic Socialist efforts to block him. A major escalation against Iran will take place soon that will end the madness of the Iranian theocracy and launch America back into being the dominant unipolar power in the world.