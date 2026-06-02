Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

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Arthur Nimz
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Here's exactly what IS NOT being reported: For the first time in history, we have an American president who is smart enough and courageous enough to link America’s trade policy to our security policy, and America's security begins with oil. “Drill baby drill”.

By Making America Great Again President Trump is fighting the multipolar model and focused on reestablishing America unipolar power. He foundations will be unmatched military strength, American sovereignty, the massive economic power of US industrial production and on the steady leadership of President Trump. Now is the time for the American people to stand with him and once again reestablish American unipolar power and an America as One Nation Under God.

In major military operations there can be secondary effects from major conflicts. The Iran conflict has prevented the mad mullahs from building a nuke. It has shut down their oil production. Iran's stupidity in attacking their Gulf neighbors has begun the collapse of the once all-powerful price gouging model of the OPEC oil cartel that has held the world hostage to oil for decades. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is just the first. Watch the dominoes that fall next, because they will fall quickly.

Iran can boast all they want about controlling the Strait of Hormuz but that is just the death rattle of a failed regime and their false god Allah. Russia and China will no longer have access to cheap Iranian oil. Iran’s 1.5–2 million barrels per day may not be all that missed, and the world price may fall by summer regardless of Iran’s status. So how will the great dragon assert its dominance without cheap oil? Russia will fail in the Ukraine without cheap oil. Putin’s days are numbered. We may read soon that Putin died unexpectedly from a 9mmm brain hemorrhage. So it goes with Communist dictators.

Here is also what's not being reported: American factories are producing more than ever before, and American manufacturing workers are becoming more productive amid the highest tariffs in the modern American economy with historically low unemployment. In the first quarter of this year, manufacturing productivity in America rose at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent and durable goods manufacturing soared 5.5 percent. Once again, the elitists were wrong: Tariffs DID NOT depress productivity. They coincided with a resurgence of productivity and bringing jobs back from China and other countries.

Mark my words: President Trump will finish the job with Iran despite the Democratic Socialist efforts to block him. A major escalation against Iran will take place soon that will end the madness of the Iranian theocracy and launch America back into being the dominant unipolar power in the world.

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