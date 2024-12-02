On the last day of the Thanksgiving weekend late on a Sunday afternoon, the resident of the White House has of course, pardoned his son Hunter. On December 1, 2024, a full and unconditional pardon was issued by the elder Biden on behalf of his son Hunter.

Let’s go back a few months when Joe Biden forcefully stated he would not do so. On June 13, 2024 according to AP, President Biden says he won’t offer commutation to his son Hunter after gun sentence and Biden stated the following:

“I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

So what has changed, well in short nothing, the Democrats lie, that’s what they do, the lie to the American people, and of course Biden did not disappoint. But wait there’s more, Biden not only issued the full and unconditional pardon, he issued a statement to go along with it and thats where it really gets laughable. So first I am going to add the link for full transparency

Statement from President Joe Biden

Now we look at what was said:

For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.

I am not even going to get into the complete and utter nonsense of how he claims his son was mistreated and the justice system was weaponized against him as this is the exact playbook of the democrats. The fact, that he can boldly state, he only wants to tell the truth is laughable if not disgusting.

President Trump was essentially a direct target of the Biden Justice Department and they did so in such an effort that confirmed it was absolutely political. But the irony is never lost with the left. So why then report the obvious and reiterate breaking news and the entire world is receiving right now.

I write this to demonstrate the left has not bounds, they lie, they cheat, they will go above and beyond to ensure they are never held accountable while their political opponents and the American People will ALWAYS be made to pay. To pay with their livelihoods and careers.

So where does this leave us, well in a country where this is the norm if we don’t wake up and do something about it. We have to learn to hold our representatives accountable, make politics our life, know what the U.S. Constitution says. I know, I know we are all very busy and just trying to keep our heads above water. I agree times are tough and our dollar is worth less with each passing day. But I can assure you things can get worse.

For now, we have 50 days until Inauguration Day, so let’s hang in there and enjoy the holiday season. God Bless you all and God Bless America.

