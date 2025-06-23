Maj. Stuart Shippee, a B-2 Spirt pilot assigned to the 13th Bomber Squadron, marshals a B-2 Spirit, deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller) Credit: Operation Midnight Hammer: How the US conducted surprise strikes on Iran

It has now been over 48 hours since the completion and success of Operation Midnight Hammer. Where President Trump ordered the end to the Iranian Nuclear Program. Which contrary to what is being said, does fulfill an American First promise.

So what is the controversy? Besides the fact that the left is melting down over the destruction of Iran’s Nuclear ambitions, which is no surprise, considering they have shown to protect, pedophiles, illegal aliens, criminals and violence, both political and against American Citizens. But, I digress, this is not about the left for now. As they are predictable. This is about the right, our side, MAGA, America First. Why are most so quick to turn on President Trump?

Over the past couple of days I have continually read, how President Trump broke his promise and why are we going into another war, how his actions are unconstitutional, etc. This could not be further from the truth. But it is showing the true colors of many on the right. President Trump is putting America First and striking Iran’s Nuclear facilities was a part of this promise, it was not for Israel’s sake, it was for peace in the world. Which by extension puts America First!

Let’s step back and take a look from above, why do I trust President Trump, because he has been through two assassination attempts, two impeachments, multiple indictments, two special counsel investigations, more than 34 convictions, a rigged and stolen election in 2020, worked for free by donating his presidential salary, a proven track record to put America First, and the list goes on and on. Yet, he has not given up on America, think about that for second, President Trump has not given up on us. So anyone on the right, again the left are predictable, are they so ready to turn and give up on him and call him out? They are either controlled opposition or are just plain lying to us.

We should always ask questions and hold President Trump accountable, that was the intent if giving power back to the American citizens. Thats our true power, holding our elected representatives accountable. But any republican that wants to call out President Trump for this and did not call out any of the past Presidents, Senators or Congressmen, can just move along. Because they are full of it. Hard Stop! Why aren’t any of those same republicans passing bills that can help Americans, now and in the past. Their complicity is a sign of where their true loyalties are. We will be digging into this in future posts as this is how we can exercise our power.

For now just remember President Trump had enough faith in America to not give up and continue forging ahead. We have to not be quick to give up on him, keep spreading truth, keep asking questions, learn the U.S Constitution. We as American Citizens have to know this inside and out, these are the rules by which the government should govern. This is a power, this is what President Trump’s message has been all along. Question our government, speak freely, and hold them accounting. This is what America is all about.

Lets. fight the fight, there will be more to come! Nothing can Stop What is Coming!

