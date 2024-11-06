We the People have given a crystal clear mandate regarding the direction of America and who we want to lead us in this journey.

Donald J. Trump will be the 47th president of the United States of America.

But we can’t stop now, we came out to vote and made the election too big to rig. However, the hard work is still ahead. So what can we do now? We must continue to write, share stories and call out every injustice we can. We have to hold the government accountable, yes even a Trump Administration.

The government serves We the People and we have to make that mean something again. I believe we have elected the best person to lead us in this charge.

In the days, weeks and months ahead we will hear more and more of the shrinking of government and we should welcome this. We have to learn what the U.S. Constitution says, because these are the guard rails our Founding Fathers gave us to hold our government accountable. I will have future posts on this.

Secondly, I will leave one important and little talked about Amendment below. The Tenth Amendment, which states anything not dealt with goes to the states:

Tenth Amendment

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

So, when we hear about the abolishment of the Department of Education for instance, Trump is not ending education, he is just sending it to the states so locally it can be dealt with in a way that’s best for its local citizens.

We have to make states accountable again and stop passing the buck to the government. We can then hold our counties and cities accountable leading to real change at the local level.

For now, we will embrace this win as it will be the first of many. We will make WINNING mean something again!

God Bless You All Patriots 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

