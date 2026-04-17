As I was heading into my adulthood almost 3 decades ago, I consistently heard the same thing, never talk about Religion or Politics in public or the workplace. Now I know that “message” was meant to disarm us from two of the most powerful tools in our personal arsenal. We must talk about our religion, If there is no existence of our Lord, then they can say our rights come from the government, for which they can take away and if we don’t talk about politics we will not learn how to govern.

With the omission of these two items, it left We the People open to what they had in store for us. Well enough is enough, talk about Religion and Politics to everyone you know. If we do not learn to think for ourselves and ask questions then someone else will do the thinking for us. Unfortunately those that sit in these positions don’t always have our best interest in mind.

The Criminal Syndicate wanted to take away religion because they knew along with that it is the link to our Creator, our Inalienable Rights and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So they have tried to remove God from politics, schools, families and everyday life. All in an effort to remove God from us. What is really interesting is according to Guinness World Records, the best selling book is, yes you guessed it, the Christian Bible.

The best-selling book of all time is the Christian Bible. It is impossible to know exactly how many copies have been printed in the roughly 1,500 years since its contents were standardized, but research conducted by the British and Foreign Bible Society in 2021 suggests that the total number probably lies between 5 and 7 billion copies.

So why would they fight tooth and nail to remove it from everywhere? Yet ironically, they want Muslims to have religious freedom virtually anywhere in the world. Yes, including in politics, schools, and everyday life. Strange right that they would fight so hard to remove one religion and promote another. This has even gone as far as the Vatican, the seat of the Holy See, yes the virtual center of the Catholic religion, as of October 2025, they now have a Muslim prayer room in the Vatican according to The Catholic Herald. Well now the Vatican is just being accommodating and inclusive right? Well I would not hold my breath for any small chapels to be opening in any mosques, anytime soon. We can even take that a step further, The International Red Cross that we all know, operates as the Red Crescent in Muslim countries, because they did not want a cross as it is a Christian symbol. But I digress. The point is Christianity is being attacked, daily, why?

As for politics, we have to stop just accepting what we are being told. We need to learn where our place is in politics and for those that say I am not interested in politics, it doens’t affect my life. I am sorry to tell you it does, the taxes you pay, schools your children attend, local law and ordinances you follow. Someone is making all the rules and if it is not you or someone you voted for or someone you are familiar with, it should be. Learn who your representatives are, learn what they stand for, take the time to call their office and question them, if they are unavailable, or unreachable, I can assure you they do not care what you have to say and do not deserve to hold the seat they have. It’s time for a change, a change you can help make.

America, is meant to be diverse, but not in the woke sense of the word. America is a Union of 50 different states that should represent the American citizens, yes I said CITIZENS of that state. I don’t want 50 ultra conservative red or 50 ultra democratic blue states. We are different and thats ok, it is not divisive it should be what makes America great. But first we have to get a few things straight.

All 50 States have to be American Citizens and here legally. Anyone else needs to be deported.

Elections from the local to the federal level need to be free and secure, one day paper ballots only.

We need to limit as many federal laws as possible that govern all 50 states. The 10th Amendment says that any powers not given to the government by the U.S Constitution should be left up to the States

Thats just three of the major points, but with those simple points we can have a California that wants to be crazy if they want and a North Dakota that wants to be fiscally conservative. You see the difference comes down to once simple term

FREEDOM OF CHOICE

That’s what they have taken away from us. if people like the laws in New York, great move there, if you don’t and want to go to Kentucky, perfect go. Because if the local laws from the cities, counties and states were allowed to represent their constituents, you would see such a change it would be mind blowing. Laws in the midwest should be different from the coast because the needs of the People in those states are, well, different. Then people can choose, thats what they robbed from us our choice. By trying to govern from the federal level, it has allowed them to corrupt fewer individuals to control all of America, think about it only 535 Congressional members and a few in the Executive and Judicial branches and just like that, they have invaded America.

Now separate it all, Governors, do what is best for their States, County Supervisors for their Counties and Mayors for their cities. All of a sudden it makes it more difficult to corrupt, because the numbers increase exponentially. I can hear you know, it is already happening and in my localities yes it is, but that takes me back to the original point we need free and fair elections and that will only happen if We the People demand it and hold the criminals accountable for cheating.

What Makes America Great, it is the 50 States that are different but united in the cause for Liberty and Freedom. Our self governance is enshrined in our U.S. Constitution. The reason Articles of Confederation failed is because it limited the government too much and that left the states disjointed. The U.S. Constitution was written, because it gave the government just enough power to protect America on the world stage and keep the states united. The U.S. government was never meant to run our daily lives and become a kingdom.

Our Founding Fathers left us the tools to build and maintain a great nation, every generation is responsible for this maintenance. We have to do our part, we have FREEDOM and LIBERTY. People have died for centuries for what we have today, let’s honor and protect it.

Together, Patriots, we can Make America Great Again! 🇺🇸

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76