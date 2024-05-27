On this Memorial Day it is befitting to honor those that have fallen in defense of us as Americans, our Flag and our Country. Their service is deserving of being honored every day of the year. In a time where groups have full months of recognition, our Fallen Soldiers, Veterans and Active Duty Military deserve to be honored every day of the year without fail.

For 248 years, many soldiers have sworn to support and defend the Constitution willfully which has set the framework for my family and I to live free today. I honor each and every one of them today by taking an oath to do the same:

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God. WWG1WGA

I pray for those that have fallen and may fall in the future. We as citizens have a duty to protect and defend our country against all enemies foreign and domestic. Anytime each of us does nothing, we dishonor those that fought and died for our right to choose. We are in a fight for our country, in an information war and although it may be unconventional its outcome could affect future generations of Americans ahead.

So I salute and thank every soldier and their family for their ultimate sacrifice. God bless you and God Bless the United States of America.

