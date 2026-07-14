Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

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David Procsal's avatar
David Procsal
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"... as we are now at liberty to do it ..." is the key part of Washington's message. While there is wisdom in what he said, the world is a much different place today than in 1796.

Americans had an attitude that we were protected by two great oceans. Things changed with the first and second world wars, and the development of nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles that could cross the oceans in minutes.

Still, it is very true that America's modern alliances have been a heavy burden on American taxpayers. Our "allies" have been able to finance lavish social programs for their citizens, while we paid for their defense.

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