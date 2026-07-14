The headlines out of the NATO Summit in Turkey look grim according to the mainstream media. Following the collapse of the fragile U.S.–Iran cease-fire, Middle Eastern tensions are soaring alongside slightly rising global oil prices. Simultaneously, American friction with European allies over defense spending has pushed the Atlantic alliance to a breaking point. Mainstream media networks frame this friction as a dangerous, unprecedented crisis. They scream that the global order is unraveling, blaming the President Tump and the current political climate for fracturing a once-unshakable bond.

But history tells a completely different story.

In September 1796, George Washington looked out at a young America nearly dragged into a catastrophic global war between Great Britain and France. In his legendary Farewell Address, he issued a stern, timeless warning to the republic:

“It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world; so far, I mean, as we are now at liberty to do it;” - George Washington, Farewell Address (1796)

Washington understood that tethering American security to the perpetual grievances of foreign nations would inevitably force American citizens to pay the price for distant disputes. He was not preaching fearful isolationism, but strategic patience. He wanted America to mature on its own terms, free from foreign manipulation.

Fast forward to July 2026. The geopolitical strain we see in Europe and the Middle East is the natural, inevitable result of ignoring Washington’s blueprint. For decades, foreign nations have subsidized their own security at the expense of the American taxpayer. The current confrontation over military expenditures is not a modern failure of diplomacy. It is a necessary reckoning.

Real patriotism requires looking past the daily cable news panic. If we want to navigate the chaos of 2026, we must stop looking for novel political solutions and start remembering the hard-won wisdom of 1796.

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76