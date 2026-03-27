Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron's avatar
Ron
4d

Sorry to say that an overwhelming majority of folks in the U S of A have no idea just how damaging propaganda really is.

Before his death, Joseph Stalin was quoted to say that the press was their most powerful weapon.

There is an awful lot of talk about the enemies within. Just my take, but the most damaging enemy within is the medias and their constant unending deliberations of propaganda.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patriot Historian 76
David Williams's avatar
David Williams
4d

We The People will show up in November and we will give Trump a clear majority so he can continue making America Great Again

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patriot Historian 76
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patriot Historian 76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture