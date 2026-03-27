Hi Patriots, I have to share a thought that is frankly angering. I am hearing chatter and seeing comments that the Republicans are going to get slaughtered in the midterms because if Iran.

First off, Iran was an imminent threat to America and the world for that matter who was unopposed for 47 years. President Trump is dealing with it, both America and the world will be better off.

Second, President Trump has consistently but America First, better trade deals, lower taxes, less regulation, exposing fraud, etc. and you think putting democrats in Congress will make things better. All it will do is stall what momentum President Trump has. A job currently the RINOs are doing well.

This is the game, Patriots. They put opposing parties in to say this is why nothing is getting done in Washington. Because, they don’t want anything done in Washington, thats what they do.

I think it is laughable, in a not so funny way how everyone on the left and many fake on the right, how they are the arbiters of truth all of a sudden and act like President Trump didn't specifically, and absolutely define and request permission from Congress, outlining, the dates, targets, timelines, budget and specifics of the campaign in Iran. Yet, Biden was sending Billions, yes Billions of dollars to Ukraine, no questions asked, Obama was bombing in Syria using drones, and not a peep from anyone on the left OR right. Biden released 600 Billion to Iran with some lame excuse that they would not user it for terror, so they took the money we released to run their government and took the money they had to fund terror globally no one said a word. Obama literally, not figuratively sent $1.7 Billion dollars in cash on pellets via small private planes and dropped it off on Iranian airstrips and made up some lame excuse that because there were sanctions in place they could not send it electronically. Again, not one person on the left OR Right said anything more than a whisper.

So spare me the sanctimonious BS, that President Trump is not putting America first and removing the largest state sponsor of terror. But do you know why it is upsetting the left so much, because they funneled money to countries like Iran to create terror, yet some of that money always found its way back to the Democrats and in some cases Republican election campaigns. Strange right, but thats how the grift worked. Our “representatives” sent money to foreign countries, with the promise of some of that money being donated to campaign funds, they left gets re-elected and the foreign countries have funding to sponsor terrorism, which in turn keeps prices high, and the globe unable. Are you seeing the scam now, thats why they are upset that President Trump is cleaning up Iran.

But I digress, the Criminal Syndicate consisting of the left, media and RINO republicans, have unleashed one of their greatest weapons on the American people, propaganda. Yes you read that right, thats what you consistently hear 98% negative coverage of the Trump Administration. They are losing and they know it. It is hard to believe because we are not seeing real change in America, Yet! But have faith Patriots, we are winning and we have to show them we are not falling for their lies anymore.

So no, MAGA is not fractured, we are not divided, They want us divided, they want us fighting, because then we can’t focus on the real enemy, them! So between now and November 2026 let’s stay united, speak the truth, share the truth, expose the lies. We have seen more of the Criminal Syndicate exposed in the last 10 years than ever before in the last century. They will not get away with it this time. They win when we give up. they knew they could not take America by force, so they didn't it quietly and thought we would not notice and they almost won. Thats why President Trump, winning in 2016 was the turning point, he is not the savior. But he did start the process of showing us how to see the truth and that is our Power. The left is being called out, the media is being called out, RINOs are being called out. I get it, now we need accountability.

Patriots stop listening to the BS, that we have no chance, it is over, elections don’t change anything, blah, blah, blah. Really, thats a bunch of crap, We are Americans, we will not give up, we will not lose, we are the best country in the world, we are celebrating the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence. Let’s make our Founding Fathers proud that we will fight for our Freedom and Liberty as they did. If America falls, so goes the world with it. Hold the line Patriots! 🇺🇸

Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!

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