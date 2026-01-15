Our U.S Constitution was written in order to keep our government accountable to We the People. It outlines the framework for three branches of government and the checks and balances required for honesty and integrity. Congress makes the laws, the President via the Executive branch executes and enforces the laws and the Judicial branch ensure all laws are in line with the Constitution. Seems simple and straightforward doesn’t it? You would think so.

But let’s take it a step further really quick. We see the roles of the government but how do they get there? Our Founding Fathers fought against a tyrannical monarchy and they knew one simple fact. In order to maintain true freedoms and liberties the government had to consist of the people. Businessmen, bakers, farmers, etc. the people. It was meant to be a revolving door where people would serve for a short time and then go back to their lives. The government was NEVER meant to be a career.

This short term methodology would allow different perspectives, ideas and methods to change over time. Those ideas that are good for a city, district or state would remain because that’s what those constituents wanted. If they were unhappy with a representative they would be voted out at the next election. This is how the system should work, but it doesn’t, why?

We the People gave away our power to the government. Wait we didn’t it give anything away, they took it. I would disagree, when we stopped questioning and speaking up we essentially gave our governing power away. Ok, I can hear the comments no, we are busy, we have bills, lives, everything is so expensive. Well you are right again, I am right there with you all, but that does not negate the fact we gave our power away. Unfortunately the representatives who we trusted with that power, abused it, altered it and allowed themselves to stay in power. Before we get into this further, let me show you what I mean, here are but a few examples:

Elections: you can have an election and all it takes is one or both sides to cheat and the result will be skewed or rigged. Redistricting: constantly change the district borders to favor one person or another allowing unearned election wins. Congress has been artificially locked in at 435. It should have grown based on the population which is the reason for the census every decade. The House was capped at 435 Representatives with The Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929 signed on June 18, 1929 regardless of population growth. Since Congress has not grown, it is easier to corrupt a small group of people keeping the status quo. Infiltrate all three branches giving the illusion of checks and balances when in reality they are working to silence anyone against the status quo. Get the media to essentially propagandize everything this criminal enterprise does for which I will call the Global Syndicate. (You thought this only involved the U.S, not at all but more on this later) Keep the American people divided and so busy with life that they are not aware of the small changes that have occurred until it is too love. (Hint: it was almost too late) Open the borders. Let people in from all over the world to flood American cities which changes the population count. They then count them in the census to get more federal dollars but don’t use that count to increase the state representatives.

Any of the above on their own are detrimental to our Constitutional Republic but what if ALL are happening? Because they are or have already. Each and every one of the above items have been systematically put in place to erode the power of the people. What, we have no power, you are wrong. We have all the power.

Remember government positions were not meant to be lifetime positions. That was where we went off the rails. We the People should be voting for our representative which should be held liable to their constituents, if they don’t do what the people elected them for, someone else gets elected. If the people are happy with their representative they get re-elected. It’s as simple as that. That’s the core of the power we have. Our representatives derive their power from the people, they should be held accountable by the people, they answer to the people. Are you seeing the theme?

The Global Syndicate found that if they can select who they want in power they control the lawmaking, execution of laws and can judge what is “legal”. They can then stay in power perpetually as long as they keep “selecting” politicians which they certainly have. Since 2015, I have heard more and more, that each election is the most important for America, every Presidential, every Midterm election, this is the one! We have to get out and vote or we lose our country. What I realized is this is not hyperbolic, EVERY election is the most important election and thats what we have forgotten. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of America.

Every election, down to the local election if those running our school boards, city councils, Mayors, State houses, Governors, Congress and up to the President. ALL are the most important elections ever, or we lose our representation, we lose our country. We have to get involved Patriots, learn who we are voting for and why? Everything on that list above is happening and it is by design, infiltration from within. The Global Syndicate realized America would not fall to an external attack, because that will unite Americans against a single enemy. They invaded America from within, through our politician, the universities and the media just to name a few.

The U.S. Constitution is uniquely great there has never been anything like it in history that the power lies truly with the people. However it is the law of the land and the Global Syndicate knows they can’t override it so they have slowly eroded it so it would be a shell of its intended glory. What do I mean, let’s look at the First Amendment, starting with the Freedom of speech. This America, we can say whatever we want, right? Wrong, there are many examples of bad actors working behind the scene to shadow ban, silence and delete social media accounts. This is proven, and they did it.

Right now, We the People have the opportunity to take America back and fight for our country against all enemies foreign and domestic. We need free and fair elections and have to demand accountability, we need American Patriots that represent us and put America First again. So let me just say the 2026 Midterm elections are the most important elections and our country is at risk, only We the People can save it.

Thank you for taking the time to read and support my work.

God Bless America, You and Your Families.

