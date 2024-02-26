Hello Fellow Patriots,

I am a God-fearing, Husband, Father and Christian American Patriot and as with all of you in utter disbelief in the state of America in current times. Unfortunately, as with many Americans completely in shock and struggling to stay afloat while seeing unfairness in the economy, government, and justice system just to name a few. But there is hope on the horizon, I believe in God there is.

So why I am I doing this? So I can have a voice as I believe we all do, unfortunately we do not all have the opportunity to voice our opinion in times such as these. I know the vast majority of news is outright false, either overtly or by omission. Either way, I know the truth is available and is out there, it is just a little harder to find sometimes. Especially with everyone staying busy just to survive.

It has been said, history is written by the winners, although this is true it is not necessarily complete. We have seen through history that everyday writings, diaries, blogs, letters of everyday people are also apart of the historical record. That’s where I come in, not to write history, but to add to the historical record. Everyday we are living history for future generations and I want to ensure that I leave a legacy for my children and grandchildren of what I know, saw, and heard.

-Patriot Historian 76

