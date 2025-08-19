Hello fellow Patriots! I wanted to try something a little different, not to detract from my regular posts, but just to supplement them. So let me first thank you in advance that you are taking time out of your busy day to give this a read.

Lately, it has seemed much has been doom and gloom, all apocalyptic and on the edge of society but there are two observations I want to make. First, is I want to say God is in charge and life and is great. There is much to be thankful for and we should always enjoy the blessings we have. There is always someone in a much worse position who would give anything to be in the space of life you are in right now! So take a deep breath, hang in there and give yourself the acknowledgment that you can keep going.

Now that we have taken a moment, the second thing I want to talk about is what I have noticed lately from posts and comments I have been reading. The memes are hilarious, so let’s start there. But on a serious notes, it seems we all know what is going on and many just can’t put their finger on it. You can always tell when a post or note is getting close to the target because the vile low subscriber responses increase tenfold. They are harsh, targeted and do nothing more than insult.

It seems our country has a chance and accountability is coming to those that deserve it. I still read a lot of skeptical comments, when will the arrests come, nothing will happen, etc. But I trust in God, yes trust in God. I do support President Trump, but trust in God that good will prevail. Nothing lights up the trolls, like an Obama post, or a climate change is a hoax post. Those will certainly do it. Believe me all of a sudden everyone is a climate scientist with there online credentials repeating the same talking points verbatim. Then there is election fraud, the next best ignition point that will draw in the comments like a moth to a flame, but in this case of Fake News media sources is called upon and repeated Ad nauseam.

My point is this, I believe we are at a turning point, this is my opinion but I have been tracking all the goings on for a while now, years if not decades. There is a change, it will affect America and in turn the world. We have been living under a cloaked oppressive rule for nearly a hundred years now and all their work has come to its final point, but I beleive God has intervened. I feel accountability is coming.

I thank you for taking the time to read this slightly different format, it may be different from time to time, so please feel free to comment and let me know if what you are reading and share.

- Patriot Historian 76

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76