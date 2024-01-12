There comes a point in all our lives where we have to stand up. We have heard the term the Silent Majority for a few years now. However; why is that the case, I suppose because many of us choose to stay silent for a multitude of reasons. Our Founding Father’s chose to share their grievances in public albeit anonymously at first, yet they said what needed to be said. It is time to say what needs to be said.

They say History is written by the winners and although I do agree I have discovered through my studies, and research that history is what is recorded not always what is reported. What’s the difference? The difference is just because it is not reported on, does not make it untrue. Truthfully I have found many of the facts and truths are not reported on but they are a part of our history. This is where I hope to make my contribution to the narrative and be a part of our history.

I have read many intelligently researched posts, feeds, substacks, etc from alternative news sources. After each one I enjoy the process of researching further to verify for myself and in fact learn more. The Main stream media, Politicians and in fact Academia would love for us to disregard or flat out ignore these sources. Well I am not only going to not ignore these sources, but I am choosing to be one of these sources so that someone in the future can look back and learn at least one new fact. My background is in History and while going through each of my programs, there was a continual roadblock to historical facts in an effort to steer the narrative. In my opinion our history should be taught further to younger generations. So much of our youth don’t understand our Country’s future because they don’t know our past. Yet, I digress, these will be topics I will definitely dive deeper into in future posts.

For now, I would like to say thank you for taking the time to find my Substack, I appreciate your support and humbly ask you share with as many people as you can to help me grow and find new readers.

Thank you

-Patriot 76

