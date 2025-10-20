As we approach the final months of 2025 and the completion of President’s Trump first year of his second term, we see the chaos and uncertainty of the world around us. At times, it seams not enough is happening and when we get an announcement of a Trump Supreme Court win or indictment of those committing crimes against our country, the excitement is short lived.

When Ex-FBI Director Comey was indicted for False Statements to Congress we didn't see S.W.A.T at his house with a tip-off to CNN to conveniently film the entire arrest as with Roger Stone. When Leticia James was indicted for Bank Fraud we never saw a public arrest or perp walk. Lastly, with the indictment for John Bolton for the handling of Classified documents was unsealed, we didn’t see the mug shot posted all over the media.

We are not only looking at two tiers of justice, we are looking at the deep state in action. What do I mean, the crimes that these individuals have been indicted for have largely been the same crimes targeted towards President Trump or his prior officials the difference with President Trump is when the evidence came out, charges were either dropped or the convictions overturned. They were projecting their crimes and trying to accuse President Trump of every crime they are guilty of. So if you look at it through that lens it brings forth an interesting picture. Remember all the crimes they have accused Trump of and realize that is exactly what they have done, if not worse, they are the criminals, dictators, etc.

The other tool utilized is their use of the media and trying to sway public opinion, you see their main tool is to convict their adversaries in the court of public opinion in the effort to have that person step out of the public life or drop what ever issue is threatening them. They have been doing this for decades. The spin of the media is legendary, for instance if a democrat commits a crime, and a republican calls them out. The headline will almost always read, “The republican through partisan efforts uses their office to target a democratic official.” It will NEVER read “The democratic official is under investigation for committing a crime” This is their weapon and the sooner you can recognize this framing, you will undoubtably see the media differently, as well the “Enemy of the People” the do not report the news anymore, they simply paint a narrative, their narrative.

Lets looks at an example from Axios

These are Trump's targets facing charges and who could be next

President Trump has begun turning his long list of perceived enemies — ex-officials, prosecutors and critics — into criminal defendants, testing how far political retribution can reach inside the justice system. Why it matters: Trump’s actions increasingly normalize political retribution through the justice system.

The article begins with a 6 photos, and color codes them are who has been indicted and who is then threatened to be indicted. Then it quickly launches it a short blurb of each individual indicated. let me quote the John Bolton portion below

John Bolton Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Maryland for his handling of classified documents. The grand jury charged Bolton with eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retaining that information.

Bolton said in a statement, “For four decades, I have devoted my life to America’s foreign policy and national security. I would never compromise those goals. I tried to do that during my tenure in the first Trump Administration but resigned when it became impossible to do so.” Zoom out: Bolton turned highly critical of Trump toward the end of his first term and warned about his fitness for the presidency ahead of his second term. Shortly after Trump returned to the White House, he stripped Bolton’s security protections. In an executive order, he also accused Bolton of publishing classified information for monetary gain.

So they have a quick one-liner describing the charges, then quickly quote Bolton denying the charges even though classified documents were in fact found in his possession and were transmitted to parties not qualified to have them. I understand he will be in front of a jury and is innocent until proven guilty but it is how they frame it, so let’s move on to the next point. The next two sentences, essentially put President Trump in the crosshairs, claiming this was his target and he is weaponizing the DOJ. Which is laughable because when Biden’s DOJ had direct involvement in the NY and GA indictments of Trump, the media allowed him to distance himself, but I digress.

Each of the following individuals in the Axios article follow the same blueprint, here is the crime, but it is because Trump is targeting and weaponizing, etc. This is what they do, every mainstream media source does this. Any negative coverage against the deep state, (I say Deep State, because although primarily democrats, republicans are also involved) will ALWAYS have Trump’s name in the headline and littered throughout the story. This is to keep coverage about Trump negative and the perception that what he is doing is wrong or criminal.

Which takes us back to the beginning of the post, what a crazy world we live in, I just want to say stay the course Patriots, we are fighting to take America back. We may not be in a kinetic war and hopefully it never comes to that, but in the meantime use the tools we have available to us. Continue to learn and spread the truth, ask questions, don’t take what you read or hear at face value. Our Founding Fathers won the Revolutionary War so we can have the liberties and freedoms we have today, but it was not given to us in perpetuity, we have to fight for it in every generation and right now it is our time. This is the time future generations will look back to and study our actions right now, as our country is at a crossroads and will determine the direction we go.

Where We Go One We Go All!

