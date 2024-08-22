Today the Supreme Court handed down a decision in a 5-4 ruling to partially reinstate an Arizona Law that requires proof of citizenship when submitting voter registration cards.

The decision allows this to occur at the state level, but continues the stay handed down by the lower court to prevent it affecting the federal election.

US Supreme Court partly revives Arizona's proof of citizenship voter law

So although it will bring further transparency at the state level and perhaps bring the election one step closer to a free and fair election. It does nothing for elections at the federal level, which essentially includes the Presidency. This is potentially a game-changer, as noted in the article by Reuters.com

Arizona had more than 42,000 "federal only" registered voters as of July 1, according to state data.

Remember, the 2020 Presidential election was decided by only 10,000 votes. So this demonstrates how critical it is for each state to protect the vote of their constituents and this is being undermined at every turn by the federal government.

The Biden administration sued to block the Arizona law in July 2022, claiming it is superseded by a 1993 federal law called the National Voter Registration Act. The law says that states must register voters for federal elections after they submit the federal registration form, which requires a declaration of U.S. citizenship under penalty of perjury, but not documentary proof.

So why is the federal government going out of its way to continually use the legal system against the States of the Union. I can give you countless guess, but it will only take one, it will prevent the cheating.

There is no other logical reason why a law like this would not be on the books of all 50 States in the Union. The federal government should be serving We the People and the last time I checked We the People were living in the United States of America which consists of 50 individual States. We are not a federally run country. I have another SubStack here you can check out. We are not the Federal States of America

This is once again a further demonstration of the governments intent. One thing is for sure, there will be such a disparity in the results in the state of Arizona on election night. You will more than likely see a strong swing to republicans on the ticket and mysterioulsy Harris, or whoever the democrat nominee will win by 20,000 to 40,000 votes. Because it makes no sense that any voter would take the time to just vote at the top of the ticket knowing local politics can affect there lives as well.

It’s 76 days until Election Day, and I fear the ballots are what will decide the winner, not the voters, the ballots. There is a HUGE difference!!! The reason why the democrats don’t care about policies, rallies, crowd sizes, the country or the people is because they control most of the Secretary of States offices in the swing states, hence they control the printing, mailing and counting of the ballots.

That’s all they need to win elections nowadays.

