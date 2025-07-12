Right now the rumored infighting is strong within the Trump Administration’s FBI and DOJ. For long time listeners of the Dan Bongino show, we all know to wait at least 48 hours before truly understanding what is going on. Normally within 48 hours the Media is debunked and many if not all anonymous sources are generally shown to be well, just the journalist making up the story using a fictitious, if not strategically placed source in the White House.

So what is going on? The fake news media pounced on the story Friday, July 11, 2025 that Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering resigning over how AG Bondi’s DOJ has handled the Jeffery Epstein case. Of course the main stream media did not disappoint and leapt at the chance to show turmoil within the Trump Administration

Story after story, the news sources go on and on. Yet according to a story from Fox News, FBI's Dan Bongino thinking of resigning after clash with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein files fallout: Source the FBI/DOJ, these stories could not be further from the truth:

"President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims. This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told Fox News Digital. "Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all." Earlier on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche also pushed back on reports of internal strife. "I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files," Blanche posted on X. "All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. "The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false."

Make no mistake, I have my opinions on how this Epstein case has been handled and although, he has passed away, every bit of what was happening on his island and his houses in New York and New Mexico are vastly important to American Justice and accountability to EVERYONE involved. There will be more on this to come.

For now, the point is let’s give this a couple days and let the dust settle. I believe in God that the truth will be set free and accountability is coming. So for now, I invoke the Bongino Rule, regarding well Dan Bongino. Let’s give this a couple days and we will know more.

