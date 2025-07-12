Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edie Faylor's avatar
Edie Faylor
1d

When all the facts are known, the picture can change! Bongino is one of my favorite people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RANDLE IRVIN's avatar
RANDLE IRVIN
1d

bongino works for her, is he instigating a coup? if you dont like the job you quit, you don’t try to usurp the boss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patriot Historian 76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture