As I write this we are a couple hours from the first polls closing on the east coast. As with everyone interested that live in America and the world, I have been glued to every news source, I can find. Trying to distinguish even the smallest hint of the results that will be laid before us tonight.

One thing to note, is that Alternative news and the Mainstream media could not be any different, it is like night and day. Here is a small preview of what I am seeing.

As I track alternative news sources, such as individual reports, testimonials and on the street interviews. Everything is leaning Trump all the way. It seams to be such an advantage towards Trump you would think it would just about be buttoned up.

The mainstream media and keep in mind this is from MSNBC to Fox News and everything in between, this is tied to 0.01%. It is so close that they are already prepping the people for a delay in calling certain races. They can’t even make educated guesses this is so close. But that certainly has not stopped them regurgitating how wonderful Harris closed up her last 24 hours of the campaign and well they were surprised Trump was even awake.

This is where I have to continually pray for patience, because this is an outright lie and it is not true. The media wants the American People to believe that Harris who ran a campaign for about 100 days, was one of the worst Vice Presidents based on approval ratings in American History, dropped out in 2020 before the first primary and received zero, “0”, zip, nada, votes in this presidential election is actually tied with DONALD J. TRUMP.

There is no way, absolutely none! Again, they can’t pee on my leg and think I am dumb enough to believe them say it is raining. This is what they think of all Americans, that we are that dumb. I am sorry but it is not raining. What is hilarious is you can always tell when they are lying because they tell you and not show you. For example, I have Fox News on in the background begrudgingly at this moment and Senator Mark Kelly (yes a democrat) is talking about long lines at Arizona State University and University of Arizona, yet the video he said he took, he does not have to show.

Based on a quick internet search in Maricopa and Pima Counties, it is showing wait times from 5-20 minutes approx.

Maricopa County - Where to Vote

Pima County - Vote Center Wait Times

I only bring up Arizona, because first it is a battleground state and second it is just a quick demonstration that they lie, outright without fail lie to the American People. They need to continue to perpetuate how busy it is because they need to have an excuse to delay the results.

With early voting up in record numbers, this eases the pressure on Election Day voting so then the question is why wouldn’t we have results on election night. That right there is the question!

At this point the polls are junk, the pundits and the contributors are just earning their paycheck and We the people want our country back. Within hours, we will know the direction everything will go. Did their cheating apparatus succeed once again as it did in 2020? Or, were we the American People able to make the election too big to rig that they are forced to announce Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States of America.

Regardless of what happens tonight in America, this is the calm before the Storm. God Bless America!

