When our Founding Fathers won the Revolutionary War they could have easily just lived their lives and enjoyed their newfound freedom and liberties as they had just severed their ties from Great Britain.

However they didn't, they keenly knew the cost they paid for their freedom and so they chose to enshrine it in a document that would not only benefit themselves but would benefit all Americans for generations to come.

Initially adopting the Articles of Confederation on November 15, 1777, it only took a few years to realize its draw backs. In direct opposition to a strong federal government they severely limited its powers and chose to have the states operate as autonomously as possible. However, it was imperative that the federal government still had to have enough power to protect the United States as a whole.

The Founding Fathers didn't leave it as is and just enjoy their freedom and liberties, they revised it with the United States Constitution as we know it in 1789. They knew it was a very fine line between a government FOR the people with just enough power to protect and administer the law of the land and a tyrannical government that has only a few individuals and their own best interest in mind.

Again, let's not forget they just fought against the largest super power of their time and the very last thing they wanted was to give total power back to another government albeit domestic, but they understood the cost of freedom is not free.

The U.S. Constitution gave the government just enough power but not absolute power. It was set up to protect We The People and the USA for generations to come.

Slowly the balance of power has eroded over the generations from We The People to the government and it is because we don't truly understand the freedom and liberties the Constitution protects for us.

We have given that power up by being told what it says, what it means, what it should say. All of these are being told by the same people wishing to take away our freedom and liberties.

The Founding Fathers knew what a tyrannical government looked like and they took that into account when drafting our framework. Americans today, can see a tyrannical government as it has seized its power to revising and erasing the very history that should be protecting our freedom.

The Founding Fathers were not intent on fighting a hot war against Great Britain, they tried for decades writing, requesting, boycotting and addressing their concerns with the government. Those requests went unheard because the King had no intent or desire to hear them out.

So they had to fight for what they believed in and paid for our freedom and liberties with their blood and lives.

The ONE tool we have that they did not is the Constitution they laid the frame work so we would not have to fight a hot war against our government. However they knew tyranny would rear its ugly head one day and they were right.

The Constitution outlines the guidelines for the government to operate within and the bill of rights outlines our rights that cannot be infringed on and taken away. It explains how to make changes through the Amendment process as they were aware times would change.

Our Founding Fathers were not perfect men, but they did leave us the framework that is perfectly timeless. IF, every generation continues to pay for their freedom by understanding the Constitution and confining the government within its guidelines.

Freedom is not being told what we can say and how we can say it. Freedom is not being told what to think and how we should see things. Freedom is not having having our lives regulated and taxed in such a way that our lives our constricted.

Almost every issue we have today has some similarities to what our Founding Fathers fought against. But we are not using the tools given to us to avoid a hot war and take back our country for We The People.

So I say again Freedom isn't free every American Citizen has to do their part as an American and fight for the freedom and liberties that those that have died before us and are still dying for us today.

We have a responsibility as Americans to hold the government accountable and give them just enough power to protect our country and its borders. But not enough to be tyrannical to We The People.

