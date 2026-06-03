Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
2d

They don’t want to see what’s going on, they want to always think the worst when it comes to Trump. Common sense if they weren’t so damn Afarid of the truth and Trump bringing the truth out , they wouldn’t be trying so hard to cover it up, and make people hate Trump. Fear they Fear the truth! They Fear Trump!

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1 reply by Patriot Historian 76
Anna Garcia de la Cadena's avatar
Anna Garcia de la Cadena
3d

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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