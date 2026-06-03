I have seen more recently many posts, notes etc where people are freaking out saying nothing is being done and we were tricked by President Trump. There are a few things to unfold here so let me start with this. The Criminal Syndicate laid its first cornerstone with the passage of the Federal Reserve Act, where Woodrow Willson, signed it into law on December 23, 1913 or 103 years ago. Since then the foundation has been methodically laid into place, through social programs during the FDR Administration, the removal of God from Schools in the 1960’s, creation of the Department of Education and expansion of welfare programs in the 1970’s. Each of which created a centralization and dependance on the government. Then the petrodollar and absence of gold backed sound money which led to the unlimited printing presses and runaway inflation, thereby making our dollar worthless. My point is everything we are seeing now is from the fraud, money laundering, criminal activity and is due to the policies of the last 100 years. The election cheating, rigged elections, payoffs, and blackmail was the result to cover up the system they built. Thats where we are now!

When President Trump descended the escalator in 2015 announcing his run for the Presidency he was mocked and ridiculed. They saw him as a reality show personality and felt their system was bulletproof. They had republicans, democrats, the media corporations, social media all in their pocket, paid for through laundered money, government contracts or straight blackmail. its that simple, thats what is going on. But then something happened, they never thought could, TRUMP WON! Their election cheating system like the money laundering was always just below the surface, they would rig the polls, so when the person they wanted to win, won, it would be easily explained. You see this person was winning the polls so it makes sense they won. They would continue to switch from a democrat to a republican, again to show the facade of choice. If democrats won the last 40 years, it would look weird, think of CA or NY, but they could not pull that off of America. So they switched it up, but rest assured R or D, they were ALWAYS on the same side. That goes for congress as well thats why nothing ever gets done or solved. They need problems to have an excuse to take more of our tax dollars, are you seeing the scam yet?

Ok, but I digress, back to 2016, President Trump won, by using the framework set up by our Founding Fathers, the electoral college system. Which was why the democrats tried to abolish that in 2017, but thats another story for now. They freaked out because President Trump knew what they were up to, so they weaponized everything in the government against Trump, they planted sleepers to delay his administration, keep him busy. They created false narratives, investigated him, impeached him, and would do anything they can to turn America and the world against him, but he did the one thing they feared most, exposed them for every lie and criminal activity. They even released a virus on the world, causing a total shutdown in an effort to shut down voting and institute a full mail in ballot system where they can stop him from re-election on 2020. They thought it worked, but in turn it would be their downfall, the newly created Space Force would capture all the evidence in real time of the most sophisticated cheating operation in history.

In the four yers that followed, they would continue to do everything to stop him from running in 2024, including assassination attempts and indictments. They would attempt to cheat again, but even they knew it could not be done on the level of 2020, again they have to keep the facade going as they fear the American public turning on them. Which brings us to today, in comparison to the 103 years, the Criminal Syndicate has had to lay the foundation for their actions, President Trump has had 10 years since 2016 to dismantle it and considering it has been a tenth of the time, he has been supersonic.

Patriots, this is not just about big name arrests. They can easily arrest Obama, Clinton, Brennen, Clapper, Comey, Schiff, etc. Then what happens, the judge just dismisses the case or they get convicted and maybe do a little jail time. What would that solve, the Criminal Syndicate, the system would just put new faces in their roles to run things and it would be business as usual. No change, President Trump would be out of office and no one would be the wiser. This is what they do.

The Criminal Syndicate needs to be dismantled, their money laundering, foot soldiers, NGOs, terrorists, gangs, cartels, drug trafficking, human trafficking, pedophilia networks, EVERYTHING! Then and only when you have taken away their ability to conduct business, blackmail, control and pay for the chaos. Arrests WILL happen. Thats what President Trump is doing.

This is worldwide, the filth has to be cleaned out right. Ask any contractor about removing mold, what would happen if you just scrape it and paint over it. It will just grow back. You have to remove the drywall, remove the insulation, the 2x4’s if needed, place the fans for a couple days to dry everything out and then rebuild it with fresh materials, then plaster and paint. I cannot stress this enough, it has to be completed right!

President Trump has been methodically cleaning out the FBI, DOJ, DNI, etc and although not perfect, they are shutting down the funding and making arrests. Next thing is Congress, as the cheating system is being exposed, many of the democrats will not win re-election. As for the republicans, many of the RINOs are not even wining their primaries. It is imperative that we learn our candidates, President Trump needs our help. We need to give him an America First Patriot Congress. Because everything that needs to be done in the next two years has to be codified into Law. With the current Congress, this will never happen. Executive orders are there for a purpose but not how America should run. President Trump demonstrated that after his first term. Everything he did, Biden overturned on day 1, we need laws codified so this will never happen again. thats how we take back America.

I appreciate you staying with me in this one, and humbly ask you share and subscribe if you are able to. We are on the dawn of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It is time we Declare our Independence from the criminal syndicate.

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