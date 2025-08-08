ObamaGate, RussiaGate, Rigged Elections, COVID, etc. These are only a few of the major headlines that have floated around over the last decade. For many years merely written as conspiracy theory. Families and friends have turned their back on anyone who even whispers just one of the topics above. They were certainly radioactive at one point. However as the years have gone by, more and more each of these have become a reality. Actual proof is released, but the problem is it is still largely covered up and not believed because well, I can say it, “I didn’t see that in the news” Well therein lies our problem the media truly is the enemy of the people and well one of the perpetrators involved in these crimes and worse the cover-up, and the cover-up always get you in the end.

What we are witnessing is unprecedented, and not because the government is going after a political opponent because we have seen this before. Especially in the last decade. The difference here is the evidence involved is there. The Deep State has gone after Republicans for decades, mainly to send the message to stay quiet and stay in line. We have seen examples of this with the IRS Scandal that ultimately led to lawsuits against The Justice Department as reported by Reuters, ustice Department settles with conservative groups over IRS scrutiny

The IRS admitted it was wrong when it based screenings of the groups' applications on their names or policy positions, subjected the groups to heightened scrutiny and delays and demanded unnecessary information from the groups, the agreement in the Washington case said.

This is what Washington has become, they break the law, bend the law or in some cases legally use the law to make their opponents bend the knee. Most of the time these decisions are either reversed, overturned our outright confirmed as unconstitutional. But they do it any way, why? because the Deep State knows what they are doing isn’t right and thats not the point. It is to get their opponents to backdown, drop out of a race, resign or essentially shut up! Here is the secret, NO ONE IS HELD ACCOUNTABLE! ok, thats not a secret but thats why they do it, they have unlimited, unchecked power and anyone who has ever tried to stand up to them is shut down quick or made an example of.

Until now, President Trump isn’t hated because he is a dictator, a nazi, a racist, a xenophobe, or any other -ism you can think of. They hate him because he is bringing their crimes out in the open, that’s it, it is that simple. The real kicker is every one of these nuclear topics, that I mentioned above are all the same people. The same criminals trying to cover it up and call us crazy!

The thing is we are not crazy, we are not conspiracy theorists, we are American Patriots and we simply want our country back. Where the U.S Constitution is the law of the land, where we can live our lives with liberty and in the pursuit of happiness. The Founding Fathers did not want a centralized government, yet they knew we needed a small government. Thats why the Articles of Confederation failed because there was essentially no government. Thats where the U.S Constitution was written because it gave certain specific powers to the government for the advancement of the country, powers that are at the consent of the governed. Yes, We the People! We need to hold the government in check.

A few years back the left and media try to say it was a living document, that is outright false, it is the letter of the law and a signed contract between the government and We the People. There is a defined Amendment process outlined in Article V, that discusses how We the People can Amend the U.S Constitution. It is not easy and sets a high bar on purpose!

There are two sides to this, either you are an American Patriot, or you are not. You are trying to do all you can to contribute to the advancement of America or you are not. You are willing to protect the land we will live in for our children and grandchildren, or you are not. America is not perfect, it wasn’t when it was founded and it isn’t now. But it is our country, the Founding Fathers didn’t give us a perfect country, they gave us a country to make perfect.

Now let’s look at the other side, some may not want to read this but it is true. It is the same group of people that perpetrated and this is only a few items on the list:

Rigged Elections

Covid

Inflation

illegal immigration

Russia Gate

Benghazi

etc.

The list goes on and on, the point it is, it is the same group of people, and in the near future as more and more information floods out it will be more apparent! Hang in there Patriots, the storm is coming and Accountability will follow.

