As we all know the Senate Republicans are feverishly working through the weekend in an effort to pass President Trumps “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” also known as H.R.1 where they can proudly say they are fighting for the American people and doing what is right by our President and America’s Citizens.

OK, scratch this, this is not going to be Fox News, CNN, or any other the fake news media. The truth is the Republicans have been, stalling, complaining, running to the camera for sound bites and quotes and doing everything they can to either take anything good out of the bill or water it down until it is a shell of what it was.

Before we go further, below is just a brief, snapshot of what is in the One Big Beautiful Bill and this is from NBC News titled Senate Republicans release 940-page bill for Trump's agenda as they race to vote this weekend, so it is in no way right wing:

The legislation would extend the tax cuts Trump signed into law in 2017 and slash taxes on tips and overtime pay. It includes a $150 billion boost to military spending this year, along with a surge of federal money to carry out Trump’s mass deportations and immigration enforcement agenda. It partially pays for that with cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and clean energy funding.

So none of that would seem controversial to an American citizen, right? We however, have a Constitutional Republic so we don’t vote, our “elected” representatives vote for us and our Congress is more eager to line their own pockets than to pass what is truly right for America. I so this based on historical votes and how every time the democrats are in control, they ram any bill they want through and the republicans just whine about it. But wait the republicans control both houses so passing this should be a no brainer, I mean they control both houses, right?

Wrong! This is why the term Republican in Name Only (RINO) came about, all of a sudden many Republicans re fiscal hawks and what to read between the lines. They say cut spending but somehow for decades spending has always risen, how is that possible with those fiscal hawks watching every dollar spent. Under the republicans, many have which have been in Congress for decades the debt the only thing that has risen is the debt, fraud and waste. But now they want to be fiscally responsible. Yeah right!

The difference between the democrats and republicans, oh wait there is not difference. But for purposes of this post, the difference is republicans just lie t the American people and twist what is in the bill. The republicans deflect, make excuses and twist what is in the bill. Ok I guess a slight difference but the same result. Ok they are the same, but I digress.

What is happening now, is the republicans, trying to find every trick on the book to stall are using a very little known position known as the Senate Parliamentarian as an excuse to cut out some of the core what what makes the bill great for America. So what is the Senate Parliamentarian and who is in this position.

Oh did I forget to mention, this is an UNELECTED position, yes you read that right not one America vote cast for this individual to dictate what we send our representatives to Washing D.C to do.

Let’s take the first part directly from the Bipartisan Poly Center, What is the Role of the Senate Parliamentarian?

The parliamentarian’s most important role is to provide procedural advice to the presiding officer during floor proceedings. The presiding officer facilitates day-to-day proceedings by recognizing members to speak, maintaining order and decorum, and ruling on points of order or the appropriateness of amendments, measures, or motions. The Vice President, as President of the Senate, is the presiding officer of the Senate, but in his or her absence these duties fall to the president pro tempore of the Senate or another senator designated to stand in for him or her.

This sounds official right, but the most important part from the same site is as follows:

It is important to remember that the scripts and verbal advice provided to senators by the parliamentarian are merely advice, not rulings.

So we can establish anything coming from this office is merely informational and advice, the Senate Majority Leader, John Thune in this case would be able to make the final decision. Now the next who is the Senate Parliamentarian? Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed by Harry Reid and former Vice-President Al Gore has outlined the following recommendations as stated in Unelected Official Blocks Trump's Agenda:

MacDonough has advised Senate Republicans that major reforms to Medicaid will have to be struck from the president’s landmark bill to comply with stringent budget rules. MacDonough has thus far flagged 47 provisions that must be stripped from the bill or revised to comply with Senate rules, effectively forcing Senate Republicans to go back to the drawing board to rewrite major sections of the bill.

Yet, we know that our Senate Majority Leader would not just remove these provisions based on this partisan recommendations, would he? IN the same article, Thune responded:

“That would not be a good outcome,” Thune said Thursday morning regarding whether Senate Republicans would move to overrule MacDonough’s rulings regarding key Medicaid proposals. The majority leader previously told reporters at the outset of the so-called budget reconciliation process that he would not overrule MacDonough in the event she issued an adverse ruling against Senate Republicans.”

Essentially using the Senate Parliamentarian as a shield to remove portions of the bill that would benefit Americans. Unfortunately, it looks like the republicans are playing the same games they always do. I would truly want them to be this diligent, when it comes to democrats bill or cutting spending which again has continually gotten out of hand.

It is insane, how bills have so many time in them that are irrelevant to the title of bill so it can be filled with pork, or special project spending. This we will dive into at a future time because I believe we all need to know how are government works. This really is the true power of the people. We The People have to hold our representatives accountable, we need to educate ourselves about how our government works, and vote those that will do what is best for us. If they don’t we vote them out at the next election.

Don’t get me started on, well, we have elections, etc, etc. No we do not, they are rigged and have been for decades. Anyone that looks at those in office and say they are continually getting re-elected for 20-40 years is because they are doing such a great job is just flat out a lie.

As of Saturday, June 28, 2025, approximately 7:00 pm, USA Today is stating in Live updates: It's go time for Senate on Trump's megabill. Do they have the votes?

"We'll find out," Thune said of the final vote, which would come no sooner than June 29 and perhaps into the start of next week. Action had stalled out on the Senate floor for two-plus hours during the late afternoon while Thune scrambled to find a majority of votes to kickstart the debate and with some Republicans signaling Vice President JD Vance may need to come to the U.S. Capitol in the event there's a 50-50 tie to break.

As an American Citizen, I would hope our Senate would not wait until the late hours on a Sunday Afternoon to have a vote they think would attract as little attention as possible. But these are not the cards we were dealt. Until next years, midterms this is the Senate we have. I just pray they can muster the courage to do what is right, I don’t have much faith they will but we will see. All next week, if this passes the Senate, we will see the same show with House republicans.

Hang in there Patriots, God Bless You and God Bless America! As always thank you for taking the time to read and share my posts.

