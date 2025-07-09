As we have just celebrated our 249th year of Independence, we have to look to our past to determine our future. We the People as Patriots have overcome so much in the last 249 years. We cannot give up, we must not give up. Our Forefathers didn’t, nor should we.

What can only be described as an inspirational time in the birth of our nation. The time period of the revolutionary war would memorialize not only the founding fathers but all those colonists who first spilled blood for birth of the United States of America. Even through the first year before officially Declaring our Independence from the British crown, most Americans were hesitant to embark independently from the mother country. Interestingly enough and although the Second Continental Congress would unanimously vote to Declare Independence on July 4, 1776, many Americans would still be loyalists even throughout the revolution. As stated by Edmund Morgan [1]

“It is true that many Americans took the British side-the best current estimate is that they amounted to a fifth of the population. Many of them shared the view that England had violated colonial rights, but they did they did not think the violations insufferable…”

Although not the majority, this could have been decisive in the outcome of the war. For such a huge task ahead of the Americans, they would need complete support and inspiration direction to attain a victory. But against the odds the forged ahead. Interestingly enough, there may have been enough on their side that would help them in their journey for Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Although no war can really be considered forgiving as there was loss of life, if we review how a nation with virtually no regular Army can defeat such a formidable foe as the British Army.

We see what they did have in favor, first we know the colonists although disjointed had experienced fighters as they had already been tested in the Seven Years’ War and through local defense of the frontier. Second it was their homeland so they were able to mobilize much faster, they were able to strike the long supply lines which the British had and were often left vulnerable. Lastly, was the experience learned in each battle. First, beginning with the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 1775 the Americans held the high ground and the British lost 40% of the regulars, although the British would still be victorious simply because the Americans ran out of ammunition.

This assists the Americans two fold it gives the British regulars a false security that this would be a quick and easy war and it teaches the Americans not to go toe to toe with the British. Whereas the British would continually remain with their traditions and essentially fight in a customary way, these would all be tactics the Americans would be well aware of. The Americans would evolve into a new type of fighting shorter, surprise attacks would be more effective and decisive.

Second, once the Americans claimed victory at the Battle of Saratoga this would solidify the assistance of the French Army and Navy, without which may have changed the outcome of the Revolutionary War. Had the American colonists lost, would this have been considered a Civil War? This would be the ultimate goal for the British as they still maintained hopes of taking the colonies under their control after the war. This was the Birth of a Republic, for those on the frontier, the farms and the colonial cities.

Now, don’t get me wrong I am not saying let’s get into a kinetic war with our government. But we have to learn from the battles that have been fought. President Trump is doing this everyday by challenging the Fake News, every tyrannical judge and their court decisions, he is using Congress to pass bills that cannot be as easily reversed as prior Executive Orders. We as Patriots have to follow a similar tactical roadmap, speak out in real life and online, using the laws on the books. Many of which are great laws, only forgotten. Spread the word of Liberty and Freedom.

The greatest of which and law of the land the U.S Constitution, we have to read it, learn it, understand it and use it. We are no longer fighting for the Birth of our Nation, we are fighting to reclaim and keep our nation and ensure it is the Republic it was meant to be.

God Bless You Patriots and God Bless America.

Morgan, Edmund S., and Joseph J. Ellis. The Birth of the Republic, 1763-89. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2013. Page 78, Page 159

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76