Hi Patriots, below is a link to part one of my eight part series on the U.S. Constitution. It is broken up into eight parts, which allowed me to give a brief commentary on each part. I cannot stress the importance that every American Citizen should read and teach our children what is in these pages. It is crucial to our Freedom and Liberty that we are aware of the power afforded us in our Constitution. It outlines the guidelines by which we can help our government accountable, for this exact reason, it is not thoroughly discussed or reviewed in school.

The U.S Constitution: Part 1 Patriot Historian 76 · September 17, 2025 Before I begin this post I want to take moment with great sadness to reflect and appreciate the sacrifice that Charlie Kirk has given us as Christians and Americans. We can honor him by continuing the message he lived to share. He was a great American Patriot who lived for God, Family and Country! Read full story

The first part of the series is free and you would have to upgrade to read the remaining parts of the series. But if you upgrade, you will also get access to my full archive of posts. I absolutely understand if you are unable to upgrade and I will attach a link to the U.S. Constitution because my intent is not to charge for something readily available to every American. At the bottom of each post will be a link to the next.

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