Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

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Arthur Nimz
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Thank you for doing this work. I remember when Civics classes disappeared in my school in Arizona. Over night it was replaced with Social(ist) Studies. A massive but subtle effort to twist young minds into eventually hating America.

Lenin was right: "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted."

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