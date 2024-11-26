As we look to celebrate this upcoming Thanksgiving with our families, the month of December is slowly creeping forward. Just beyond that we look to the New Year and upcoming inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump. Since the historical election win, yes Arizona finally finished counting ballots and yes Trump won Arizona too. There has been a strange atmosphere of calm.

But not a peaceful calm, it has been an almost ominous calm. When Trump won in 2016, the left was out in full force, their were riots, I mean protests in the streets, the left was melting down and politicians were already publicly announcing how they will stop him. The media was in a full meltdown.

So what is different now, eight years later. Most of the left is a lot less quiet, there are those still expressing their disdain for Trump, but hey First Amendment rights, they should be able to express their thoughts, and the media has made its negative comments, but after eight years of nearly 90% negative Trump coverage this is no different. In fact at one point the loudest opposition to Trump’s election win was from establishment Republicans which were stead fast in stating they would not confirm Trump’s first AG Pick, Matt Gaetz. I wish they were that morally balanced when AG Merrick Garland was confirmed, but that’s for another post. With the change of the AG selection, they have been silenced yet exposed.

I don’t believe the left will go quietly into the night, nor will they just accept Trump for the next four years. They know their reign of terror is coming to an end, they know primarily their cash will be affected but for many others we are talking about crimes, up to and including TREASON and far worse. They know that when Trump is in office many of them will be facing jail, and be appropriately held accountable for their crimes.

So why are they not fighting back? I beleive because what they are planning is going to be huge. They are already trying to get us into World War 3 and I don’t think they will stop there. They are also talking about giving nuclear weapons to Ukraine. How crazy is that! So although we are in a bit of a calm before the upcoming storm, things may go downhill and fast.

There are 56 days from today until we reach January 20, 2025 so the countdown is in process and it cannot come fast enough. If Donald Trump and his cabinet picks are able to accomplish everything promised since the election, we will be in a Golden Era of America to the likes that we have never seen in our lifetimes.

As we get closer to the second Trump Administration, I will be posting more information on what we as American Citizens can look forward to and watch out for. In the meantime, I wish you all a great holiday weekend. Stay safe and rest up. The fight is upcoming and just on the other side of the hill. We the People have a lot of work to do and together we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

How you can support me and my writing:

Thank you and I do appreciate you taking the time to read my writing and for supporting my work. All Contributions from readers are greatly appreciated.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share

Share Patriotic Historian 76