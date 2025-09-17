Before I begin this post I want to take moment with great sadness to reflect and appreciate the sacrifice that Charlie Kirk has given us as Christians and Americans. We can honor him by continuing the message he lived to share. He was a great American Patriot who lived for God, Family and Country!

Today’s focus is on our Country.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Normally, I would not start a post with a quote, however the significance of the theme of this post necessitates it should not start any other way. The 52 words above were the first 52 words written in our Constitution, The Preamble. It begins with the three most important words, “We the People…” and why is that important because it demonstrates that our Constitution is written by the people and for the people. It is not merely a government document used to control the people or at least it shouldn’t be.

Our Founding Fathers were opposed to a central government, however with the failure of the Articles of Confederation where the government had little to no power, it exposed the failing of having only individual State Constitutions and how this would ultimately lead to a lack of cohesion for the fledgling country. So when the U.S Constitution was drafted, it is was important to put the guard rails on the government while giving just enough power to the government to oversee the running of the country and protect the country on the world stage.

The governments powers are limited and specifically outlined in the Constitution and anything not distinctly mentioned should fall to the States as outlined in the 10th Amendment. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. As government has grown, and with the creation of the Department of Education in the 1970’s it was easier to remove, God, Prayer, and teachings of the Declaration of Independence and U.S Constitution. This was by design, because how can We the People keep the government under control if they don’t even realize they have the power to do so. I am not talking about the occasional, Three Branches of government we all learned in elementary or the high school Civics class that has a brief overview that almost everyone out there can barely remember anything about that.

I mean real lessons, that thoroughly review the U.S Constitution, what it says, what it means and the freedoms and responsibilities it contains. We are talking about a document that is 7,591 words and thats including the 27 Amendments, this is about 15 pages long. I am no way saying that American Patriots shouldn’t seek it out and read it on their own, I myself didn’t truly read it until I started studying American History in a more serious manner. What I am saying is it should be required learning! I can tell you why it is not, because it outlines the limitations of the government and any group of people in power would rather “tell” you what it says, or summarize because it keeps the limits to their power absent.

The Preamble as noted below is very specific and distinct in what it says, This was not thrown together and scribbled on a piece of paper. Our U.S. Constitution is unique because it limits the government not the people. We need to get back to that understanding.

So lets take a look at what is said and my humble interpretations:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

It begins by saying it is up to us, We The People, in Order to form our perfect country, establish the justice, peace and defense of our country. It is up to us to secure our freedoms and liberties for ourselves, for these reasons WE are establishing THIS Constitution of the United States of America.

No where in these first words does it mention, refer or discus the government. It is not the governments mission or responsibility to give this to us. These are our Liberties and Freedoms and we establish this Constitution to form our perfect country for ourselves.

This is our Country and WE have to make it perfect, not the government. If you give your power away, your best interest will also be given away. Today I ask that when you read the above 52 words, please understand our Founding Fathers wanted this to be a country for us, but it is every generations responsibility to secure our Freedoms and Liberties.

I will be reviewing the remainder of the U.S Constitution in a multi-post series and I will link the next post below when it is available.

Thank you of your support and time reading my post, please share as it is important that we understand the power that We the People have!

Thank you again, Patriots.

