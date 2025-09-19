Welcome Back Patriots to my U.S. Constitution Series!

Lastly, the reason I link the actual Constitution above and my reasoning for this series. I am a proud American Patriot that believes every American at some point in their life should read the U.S Constitution. It is imperative that We the People truly understand our rights afforded by the Constitution and how it was written to limit government control, not control of the people. Having read it multiple times myself, I want to briefly summarize each section as a starting point for anyone that has not read it yet, or a brief refresher for those who have. I, in no way want you to take my word for anything, please feel free to read and verify as well. I will not be offended, in fact thats what we should do, question EVERYTHING!

Let’s get started, in elementary school we were all taught the three (3) separate branches of government, Legislative, Executive and Judicial. Today we are looking at the Legislative branch or as we normally know it as, Congress.

Article I, which consists of 10 sections.

Section 1: Congress

Outlines that the Legislative Powers will be given to Congress, which shall consist of two (2) separate houses, The Senate and The House of Representatives.

Section 2: The House of Representatives

Gives us the requirements to be a Member of the House of Representatives

Two (2) Year terms

Minimum Age of 25 Years Old

Had to have been a Citizen of the United States for at least seven (7) years

Must be an inhabitant of the state for which they are elected to represent

Also includes the calculation for how the population is calculated to determine the number of House Members each state will have.

“Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”

This Calculation was later Amended by the 13th Amendment which abolished Slavery and the 14th Amendment which determined the calculation would be based on the whole number of persons in each state omitting the three fifths clause.

This section also outlined that the original Census would occur within threes (3) years of the Constitutional convention and continue every ten (10) years thereafter to determine the number of people in each state which then determined the number of House of Representatives would be elected for that state, not to exceed 1 for every 30,000 people.

The original number of House seats prior to the first Census and election.

New Hampshire - 3

Massachusetts - 8

Rhode Island and Providence Plantations - 1

Connecticut - 5

New York - 6

New Jersey - 4

Pennsylvania - 8

Delaware - 1

Maryland - 6

Virgina - 10

North Carolina - 5

South Carolina - 5

Georgia - 3

Any vacancies that occur in between elections are to be filled by the Executive Authority of each state (Governor)

The House of Representatives can choose their own Speaker and Officers and have the sole power of Impeachment.

Section 3: The Senate

Gives us the requirements to be a Member of the Senate

Two (2) per State

Will be chosen by the Legislators of the State, later Amended by the 17th Amendment which allowed for Senators to be elected by popular vote during State elections.

Six (6) Year terms

Senate split into thirds and. every two years a third of the Senators are up for election

Minimum Age of 30 Years Old

Had to have been a Citizen of the United States for at least nine (9) years

Must be an inhabitant of the state for which they are elected to represent

Any vacancies that occur in between elections are to be filled by the Executive Authority of each state (Governor) temporarily and then chosen. by the State Legislature, which was also Amended by the 17th Amendment.

The Vice President will be the President of the Senate and will only vote if there is a tie. The Senate can choose their own Speaker and Officers and have the sole power to try all Impeachments. If in the Case the President is being impeached, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will preside of the trial. Also in the case of Impeachment conviction, it will remove the individual from office and disqualify them from holding any future Office. However, they can still be held subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment by the Law.

Section 4: Elections

The times, places and locations of elections for both the House and Senate are determined by the State Legislatures. However Congress can also make Laws determining election regulations except for determination to locations.

Congress, should meet at lease once a year on the First Monday in December. This was later Amended by the 20th Amendment which outlined the session starting date annually on Noon on the 3rd of January.

Section 5: Powers and Duties of Congress

Both houses are responsible for determining their own rules, regarding elections, qualifications and penalties. There should be a majority (Quorum) to do business although less than the majority can be available for daily business.

Each house will also determine the rules for the proceeding to punish its Member for disorderly behavior, and Members can be expelled with to thirds of the Members voting.

Each House should keep a ledger of its Proceedings, and vote tallies of Yeas and Nays. This journal should be published from time to time, although the Houses maintain the right in their Judgement to Secrecy of necessary parts at the request of one fifth of the Members present.

Neither House, during a Session of Congress adjourn for more than three days without the consent of the other and should also be in the same location.

Section 6: Rights of the Members

Payment for each Member of both Houses should be ascertained by Law and paid out of the treasury of the United States. All members will enjoy complete legal immunity except in the cases of Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace. Also be privileged from arrest during their attendance at each Session and during all travel to and from each session. They also cannot be questioned for any Speech or Debate outside of the Session.

No Senator or Representative shall be in Congress and a hold a Civil Office under the Authority of the United States and no Member can hold office in. both Houses at the same time.

Section 7: Legislative Process

All bills raising Revenue originates in the House of Representatives, however the Senate may also propose Bills and concur with Amendments as with other Bills.

All Bills passed by the House and Senate, before they become law must be presented to the President of the United States. If the President objects (Vetos), it goes back to the originating House with objections noted. If that house reconsiders the bill and makes any applicable changes and in a two thirds vote approves it, it will go to the Other House were the same reconsiderations are voted on and if also approved with a two thirds vote, the bill will become Law. Where the Yeas and Nays will be recorded on the Journal recoding all Members voting for and against the Bill.

Also, if the President does not Object, Veto, or respond within ten (10) days (Sundays excepted) then the Bill will automatically become Law as if the President signed it. Unless Congress by their Adjournment prevent the Bills return, then it is does not become Law.

Section 8: Powers of Congress

Congress shall have the power to:

Lay and Collect taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises to pay the Debts, provided Defense, and general Welfare of the United States. But should be equal throughout the United States

To borrow Money on the credit father United States

To regulate Commerce with Foreign Nations, including the States and Indian Tribes

Establish uniform Rules of Naturalization and Laws of Bankruptcies

To coin Money and regulate its value domestic and foreign coin. To fix the Standard of Weights and Measures

Determine the Punishment for counterfeiting of Securities and current Coin

To establish Post Offices and post Roads

To promote the Progress of Science and temporally securing the exclusive Right to Authors and Inventors of their respective writings and discoveries

To constitute Tribunals inferior to the Supreme Court

To define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high seas and offenses against the Law of Nations.

To declare War, grant lattes of Marque and Reprisal, and to make Rules concerning captures on Land and Water

To raise and support Armies, but no appropriations of Money to support for a term longer than two years

To provide and maintain a Navy

To make Rules for the Government and Regulations for the land and naval forces

To provide for calling for the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.

To provide for organizing, arming and disciplining the Militia and governing when they are under the service to the Unites States while being also in serve tot heir respective States. Appointment of the Officers and Authority of the training of the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress

The establishment of the Seat of the Government of the United States, which will consist of a 10 Square Mile throgh Cession by particular States.

To make all Laws which are necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers and all vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States

Section 9: Powers Denied Congress

Congress cannot prohibit any persons that entered prior to the year 1808, however they can impose a $10 per person tax or duty.

The privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, except in cases of Rebellion or Invasion and when the public safety may require it.

There should be no direct Tax unless in proportion to the Census or Enumeration, this was later Amended by the 16th Amendment which allowed the Congress to collect taxes on income derived from whatever source and without regard the Census or. Enummeration.

No preference shall be given to Regulation of Commerce in regard to Revenue of the Ports from one State to the next. No Vessels should pay duties from one State to another.

No Money should be drawn from the Treasury, unless approved and appropriated by Law, and a regular Statement of Account of Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money should be published from time to time.

No Title of Nobility shall be granted in the United States and no one holding office should receive any present, Emolument, Office, or Title of any kind from a foreign State.

Section 10: Powers Denied to the States

No State should should have the ability to do the following:

Enter into any Treaty, Alliance or Confederation

Coin Money, emit bills of credit; however, gold and silver coin can be considered a Tender in Payment of Debts

Pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto laws

Grant. any titles of Nobility

No State shall, without consent of the Congress, lay in imposts, duties on Imports/exports except when executing inspection laws and those net precedes will go to the treasury of the United States. States shall also not keep any Troops or Ships of War in time of Peace. They shall not enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State other than Foreign Power and lastly not engage in War unless actually invaded or in imminent danger.

If you have made it this far, I absolutely thank you and appreciate your time and support. This is one of the longer Articles by far. As we can see the Founding Fathers were very specific in what they intended for the powers of Congress to be. They left some room for flexibility to allow growth but were very rigid in what was outlined.

Thank you again Patriots!

