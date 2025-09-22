Welcome Back Patriots to my U.S. Constitution Series!

I am a proud American Patriot that believes every American at some point in their life should read the U.S Constitution. It is imperative that We the People truly understand our rights afforded by the Constitution and how it was written to limit government control, not control of the people. Having read it multiple times myself, I want to briefly summarize each section as a starting point for anyone that has not read it yet, or a brief refresher for those who have. I, in no way want you to take my word for anything, please feel free to read and verify as well. I will not be offended, in fact thats what we should do, question EVERYTHING!

Let me begin by saying if you made it through Part 2 (Article I) and are still with me I truly appreciate it. Article II is not as long so it should be a much quicker post. I do however thank you for your time as I know it is valuable. Thank you, again!

Let’s get started.

Article II, which consists of 4 sections.

Section 1:

Gives us the requirements to be President of the United States (POTUS)

Four (4) Year terms. Amended in the 22nd Amendment to limit the servile terms to two 4 year terms.

Vice President is held to the same terms, also later Amended in the 22nd Amendment.

The number of electors to be chosen for every state should consist of the same number of Senators plus the number of House Members and no elector can be currently holding any Office as a Senator, House Representative, or Office of Trust or Profit under the United States.

The process for the electors was to meet within their State and vote by ballot for two Persons, one of which cannot be from their own State. They would then make a list and detail the number of votes and transmit them I a sealed form to the President of the Senate. The sealed lists are to be opened and counted in the presence of both Houses of Congress. The person having the greatest number of votes shall be President of the United States. If there is a tie, the House of Representatives shall immediately choose by ballot. This entire process was replaced by the 12th Amendment.

Congress may determine the time of choosing the Electors and the Day in which they give their votes.

You must be a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States at the time of the adoption of the U.S Constitution.

You must be the age of Thirty-five (35)

A resident of the United Staes for at lease fourteen (14) years

In the case of the Removal of the President from office, or of his death, Resignation or Inability to discharge the Powers and Duties. The Powers shall devolve to the Vise President of the United States. Congress may provide a case of Removal, Death, Resignation or Inability of both the President and Vice President which Officer shall act accordingly. This was later Amended by the 25th Amendment.

The President’s compensation can neither be increased nor decreased during their term and they may also not received any Emoluments from the United States.

Before entering the Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Section 2:

The President is the Commander in Chief of the Army, Navy and Militia of the United States. He may also seek the opinions of those Officers relating to the Duties of the executive Departments. The President will also have the power to grant Reprieves and Pardons, except for impeachment.

The President with the advice and consent of the senate and a two thirds vote has the ability to do the following:

Make treaties

Nominate and Appoint Ambassadors, other Public Ministers, Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court and all other offices of the United States.

Congress however by law, may vest the Appointment of inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law or in the Heads of Departments.

The President shall have the power to fill vacancies that happen during the recess of Congress by granting Commissions that shall expire by the end of the next Session.

Section 3:

The President shall give to Congress os State of the Union and recommend for their consideration such matters that need attention. Also in regard to Congressional Sessions:

“He may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper; he shall receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.”

Section 4:

The final section which I will quote below is in regard to the removal of Officers:

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Article II is not as long as I and it would seem the Executive Branch had less guard rails but was very specific in the requirements. The President was meant to run our country and execute the Laws passed by Congress, so it would make more sense as to the lighter limitations. The Later Inclusion of term limits would codify how this should not have been a life long monarchy. Franklin D. Roosevelt being the only U.S President to serve more than two terms which was quickly Amended by the 22nd Amendment.

