I am a proud American Patriot that believes every American at some point in their life should read the U.S Constitution. It is imperative that We the People truly understand our rights afforded by the Constitution and how it was written to limit government control, not control of the people.

We are just forging along Patriots, today we will be reviewing the last of the three (3) equal branches of government. Our Founding Fathers wanted checks and balances to be in place to discourage tyranny and malfeasances. Unfortunately, we have fallen far from that intent. But that will be for a later post.

We have already reviewed, Article I: The Legislaitive Branch and Article II: The Executive Branch where the laws are created and enforced respectively. No we will look at the Judicial Branch, America’s court system.

Article III, which consists of 3 sections.

Section 1:

The first section confirms there will be one Supreme Court of the United States and inferior courts that allows Congress to ordain and establish as needed. It also confirms that all judges at the Supreme and inferior Court levels will remain in office as long as they maintain good behavior and shall receive compensation that cannot be diminished during their tenure in Office.

Section 2:

The second section that all cases will extend to the Judicial branch dealing with Law and Equity under the Constitution. The Laws of the United States, Treaties made or shall be made, to all cases involving Ambassadors, public Ministers and Consuls. All cases of admiralty and maritime Jurisdictions o Controversies between two or more States.

The second part outlines the parties to be involved can be between States and Citizens, Citizens of the same or different States. Between Citizens of a State and foreign States. This second was later Amended by the 11th Amendment.

In regard to cases involving Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, the Supreme Court will maintain original Jurisdiction. In all other cases the Supreme Court will have appellate Jurisdiction both as to Law and Fact. The exception being any Regulations made by Congress.

All Trial of crimes shall be by Jury, except those of Impeachment; they are to be held in the State for which said crimes were Committed. If the crime is not committed within any State, Congress can determine the place or places of such trial as directed by Law.

Section 3:

The third section dealing with Treason as quoted below

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court. The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason, but no Attainder of Treason shall work Corruption of Blood, or Forfeiture except during the Life of the Person attainted.

The definition of Treason is very specific in that it must consist solely of levying War or adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort and just have at least two witness or a Confession in Open Court.

As we can see as the Articles have continued, they have gotten shorter, not because they are any less important. I would argue their simplicity highlights their importance. The U.S. Constitution is giving limited specific guardrails for the three Branches of government to operate by. That is what makes our Constitution so unique. It binds and limits what government should be able to do.

It is up to We the People to hold them to account. Each branch is responsible for checking each other’s power, We are responsible for all three.

Thank you again Patriots!

