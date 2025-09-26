Welcome Back Patriots to my U.S. Constitution Series!

We are coming to an end of the main body of the Constitution so I am going to be grouping Articles IV - VII in this post. Many of which are not long so I will try and keep this as brief as possible.

Let’s get started.

Article IV: States, Citizenship and New States which consists of 4 sections.

Section 1:

Confirms the equality between States and goes further to confirm that States will respect each other’s Laws, Regulations and Judicial proceedings and decisions. Furthermore, Congress has the power to decide can be demonstrated and proven.

Section 2:

Outlines that is a Citizen of one State, commits Treason, a Felony or other Crime they in one States, they can extradited back to the State where the crime was committed with demand of the Executive Authority of that state so they crime can be tried in that jursidiction.

The second part outlined how if a Person held to Service or Labor in one state flees to another they are not free from service, but should be returned. This second part was deemed obsolete with he abolishing of Slavery.

Section 3:

New States can be admitted, however States cannot be formed within the jurisdiction of another State or part from two States taken to form a new State with out the consent of the State Legislatures as well as Congress.

“The Congress shall have Power to dispose of and make all needful Rules and Regulations respecting the Territory or other Property belonging to the United States; and nothing in this Constitution shall be so construed as to Prejudice any Claims of the United States, or of any particular State.”

This section identified the importance of both Congress and the States having the ability to ability to make or dismantle States.

Section 4:

Solidifies the guarantee of the government and its purpose

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.

This is a little discussed section however Article IV, Section 4 demonstrates the governments guarantee to the States and the protection required.

Article V: The Amendment Process

Section 1:

Our Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution in a manner that would make it rigid yet the ability to Amend as times changed. They did not however make the process easy and this was by design.

Any Amendment to the U.S Constitution has to contain the following:

Two-thirds of both houses of Congress can propose an Amendment; Or

Two-Thirds of the State Legislatures

Once proposed it will take Three-fourths of the States to ratify the Amendment, which will thereby make it for all intents and purposes part of the U.S Constitution.

No Amendments can be proposed prior to year 1808 and cannot effect in any manner the 1st and 4th clause of Article I, Section 9

This process was made difficult, because every State should have a voice, this is a process we need to understand of America needs a change it should no longer be determined by the federal government or interest groups that do not represent the majority of the American People.

Article VI: Debts, Supremacy, Oaths, Religious Tests

Any Debts prior to the Constitution, held under the Confederation shall be valid and held once the Constitution is ratified.

The importance of the next to clauses have to be quoted because of their importance:

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding. The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.

The U.S. Constitution IS the Supreme Law of the Land. ALL Members of Congress, Executive and Judicial Officers are bound by Oath or Affirmation to support this U.S. Constitution. Although it also states there is no religious test, I believe it is time to test our government officials oath of office to confirm they are supporting the Constitution.

Article VII: Ratification

Below is the final paragraph of the Constitution.

The Ratification of the Conventions of nine States, shall be sufficient for the Establishment of this Constitution between the States so ratifying the Same. The Word, “the,” being interlined between the seventh and eighth Lines of the first Page, The Word “Thirty” being partly written on an Erazure in the fifteenth Line of the first Page, The Words “is tried” being interlined between the thirty second and thirty third Lines of the first Page and the Word “the” being interlined between the forty third and forty fourth Lines of the second Page. Attest William Jackson Secretary done in Convention by the Unanimous Consent of the States present the Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and Eighty seven and of the Independance of the United States of America the Twelfth In witness whereof We have hereunto subscribed our Names, G°. Washington

Presidt and deputy from Virginia

Our Founding Fathers after realizing the failure of the Articles of Confederation didn’t just make it work, they didn’t make excuses. They fixed it, although vastly opposed to a strong central government, they understood the main breaking point of the confederation was a weak central government. The drafted the U.S Constitution in an effort to give the Untied States a strong enough government to maintain the countries, territory, safety and protection which not destroying our rights. They gave the People the ability to change course as needed.

We need to make the change, the U.S. Constitution is our agreement written by and for the people not the government.

Thank you again Patriots!

