Lastly, the reason I link the actual Constitution above and my reasoning for this series. I am a proud American Patriot that believes every American at some point in their life should read the U.S Constitution. It is imperative that We the People truly understand our rights afforded by the Constitution and how it was written to limit government control, not control of the people. Having read it multiple times myself, I want to briefly summarize each section as a starting point for anyone that has not read it yet, or a brief refresher for those who have. I, in no way want you to take my word for anything, please feel free to read and verify as well. I will not be offended, in fact thats what we should do, question EVERYTHING!

We are almost done and my series should be completed in the next three posts. We will be reviewing the Amendments beginning with the first ten (10) Amendment also known as the Bill of Rights. Part 7 will have Amendments 11-20 and the final post will be 21-27, many of which will just be directly quoted. It was requested as the Founding Fathers wanted the American People to have faith in the new Constitution by demonstrating the right and protections the people have against a tyrannical government.

Bill of Rights: The first ten amendments were ratified according to Article 5 of the Constitution on December 15, 1791.

Amendment I: Freedom of Religion, Speech, Press, Assembly, and Petition

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Amendment II: Right to Bear Arms

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Amendment III: Quartering of Soldiers

No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

Amendment IV: Search and Seizure

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Amendment V: Grand Jury, Double Jeopardy, Self Incrimination, Due Process, Takings

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Amendment VI: Right to Speedy Trial by Jury, Witnesses, Counsel

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.

Amendment VII: Jury Trial in Civil Lawsuits

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

Amendment VIII: Excessive Fines, Cruel and Unusual Punishment

Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

Amendment IX: Non-Enumerated Rights Retained by People

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Amendment X: Rights Reserved to States or People

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

All summarized Amendments above are from National Constitution Center, as we can see the it was imperative that the Peoples Rights were codified in the U.S. Constitution. This was not to protect the government, it was not to give additional powers, it was to limit government overreach from the government. These first Ten Amendment or Bill of Rights are what makes the United States unique from the rest of the world, it is what makes America Great.

