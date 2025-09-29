Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john stone's avatar
john stone
24m

Most Americans needs to be reminded of the constitution and the bill of rights because our government has tried to distract us from our American rights

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patriot Historian 76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture