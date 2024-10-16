Two and a half centuries ago seems like another time, yet the similarities could not be so apparent as they are today.

Leading up to the Revolutionary war our Founding Fathers never had war on their minds, they were not planning to fight their own government in a physical conflict. They were not planning strategic warfare.

Our Founding Fathers were loyal British Citizens that had been forgotten by their government, taken advantage by their government, unfairly taxed by their government and they utilized every administrative path to redress their grievances. Each of which was disregarded and ignored at every attempt.

This is where we are today, we are told to call our representatives, we are ignored. We are told to pay our taxes, and it is wasted endlessly. We are told to Vote and our votes are disregarded with unfair elections, cheating and illegal aliens allowed to vote.

Our government today, does not take care of Americans. We the People are last, they send more of our taxpayer dollars oversees by the billions or to illegal aliens that have broken the law entering our country by the millions. Yet somehow there is never enough money to take care of American Citizens.

Our federal offices blatantly turn their backs on We the People.

Department of Homeland Security - allowing the Border Crisis, lost 330,000 children, in charge of Secret Service, FEMA, etc. see below

Secret Service - Has allowed two Assassination attempts in the last 3 months

Federal Emergency Management Agency - sent more money, to support illegal entries and COVID than actual disaster assistance here in the United States

Federal Bureau of Investigation - Considers American Patriots and Christians to name a couple of groups Domestic Terrorists.

Department of Justice - Prosecutes along political party lines, with vengeance.

Department of Transportation - Roads, Bridges, Airports aging and crumbling yet nowhere to be found and certainly not at the front of hurricane disaster areas

Food and Drug Administration - Allows more poison in the food we eat that is illegal in most parts of the world.

Centers for Disease Control - Allows additional poisons to be injected into every Americans with no accountability.

This is a very small example of a very long list of government bureaucratic offices that work against American citizens. I believe the falsehood to our detriment is many Americans believe that their government should look out for their interests. This has resulted in a power grab that has essentially made the government a behemoth of greed, corruption, theft all in the name of regulations.

We the People have to hold them accountable and hold the U.S. Government accountable, because I can say one thing for a fact, the government will never self regulate and give up their power. The fact that we are starting to see more and more of their plans means we are at the precipice of our own destruction.

At the point of destruction, the government will step in and take what little freedoms and liberties that are left. If we as a nation do not wake up, it will be too late and our grand children may wonder what were we doing when all was lost. So ask yourself, are you defending your freedoms and liberites?

