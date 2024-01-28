In March 2018, I came across the Q boards, which at first none of them made sense. They seemed cryptic in some strange way. But after listening to many of the hard-working Anons that spent countless hours making videos trying to decipher them, the central theme or message finally came through. Research for ourselves, the truth is out there. With very intentionally placed “breadcrumbs” I learned how to dig into a subject to find the underlying truth. For many years now, going on the seventh now, this learned skill has opened my eyes to so much good and evil in those who were supposed to be leading us, but I digress.

For now, I am talking about something repeated a few times in the Q posts. Looking at things from a 40,000-foot view sometimes. I understand seeing the whole picture but that’s not what I believe it means. The way I see it is if we look at the big picture we can see the trends, the patterns, and errors that can later be adjusted and corrected.

I now understand this is the exact reason why the deep state does not want us to have an overview of everything. They are in this for the long game, the takeover of America has been planned for at least a century, and maybe longer. A multi-generational plan that seems to be culminating now. This is why they have put so many resources into keeping us busy with mundane tasks in our everyday lives, wait, by mundane I mean daily survival.

So what is this plan? On the one hand, we are trying our best to make a good living, feed our families, and try to get ahead in life. On the other hand, teach people not to think for themselves by ruining education for our children. By teaching incorrect Math (yes, the failure that is Common Core), lowering Reading and Writing scores, and the one that hits me to my core NOT TEACHING HISTORY. From Kindergarten to Graduate school, history is either watered-down, omitted, or outright lied about. Again, this is by design, Monarchs, Dictators, Communists, Socialists, etc are a part of History. A failed part of History which has been responsible for millions of deaths and suffering. Today’s youth cannot be taught this, in fact, they are taught the opposite, how socialism is equality and Patriotism is colonialism.

This is why, they do not want us to see our country or the world from a historical standpoint. They don’t want us to learn from prior generations how they fought for what they believed in. They use calculated tools, to keep us occupied with racial divisions, wars, media lies, and everything they can offer to keep We the People, from seeing the big picture at 40,000 feet.

So what can we do? learn how to discern the lies, ensure our children are getting a proper education, and not give up. The deep state can only stay in power if they keep We the People distracted. We have to learn our History, and the importance of that can not be overstated.

-Patriot 76

