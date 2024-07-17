Before I begin this post, I have to take a second to thank God for watching over President Trump over this last weekend as he survived an assassination attempt truly by the grace of God. President Trump demonstrated to the world his bravery and determination. His first words after rising was Fight! Fight! Fight! He inspires us all now, in November and beyond. President Trump is not really the target, we are, he is just in their way and if President Trump is so willingly ready to stand back up after what we all saw on Live T.V. this past July 13, 2024, then there’s is no excuse for us to not do the same. So I, along with millions of others in America and around the world are with you Mr. President. Together we will Make America Great Again!

In 2016 then Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump coined his campaign slogan MAGA or Make America Great Again and we heard the media and the left explode over the slogan. They chose to claim, America was never great and what would be go back to. However, everyone in the world who can be honest with themselves knows that the United States of America was the shining city on the hill and the idea of America is where its inherent greatness lies. The American Dream, is something to pray for, something to strive for and something to want again.

Now in the current election cycle it is no longer just claiming a great America ever existed or ever could exist. The left and the media want you to believe MAGA is extremist as compared to domestic terrorism, which is absolutely insane. Below is a short list of items that if you believe in, you could be considered a MAGA Extremist:

If you believe in God

If you believe in the right to free speech, up to and including saying mean words about people

If you believe in the right to be a law abiding gun owner to protect your family and property

If you believe that you should have the right to not be forced to put an untested chemical in your body

If you believe that only American citizens should vote in American elections and it is not racist to ask for I.D. considering I.D.s are required for most basic services in America anyway

If you believe that the government should have no right to tell companies to censure your speech

If you believe that a baby in the womb is an actual human being and should be protected by their human rights

If you believe that your taxes should not be sent overseas to support foreign wars and foreign governments

If you believe that the representatives should be accountable to their constituents

If you believe the U.S. Constitution should be the law of the land and should not be infringed upon. Any changes should be through Amendments which is an actual process outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

If you question the “science” of climate change even though true science is based on questioning the science

I can go on and on as this can be an exhaustive list. So if in your heart you agree with any of the items above you may be a MAGA Extremist. Then again, you could also be a God-fearing American Patriot.

America is great in all of us, it always has been. We are farmers, hunters, entrepreneurs, inventors, writers, builders, etc. We are the United States of America and before November 5, 2024, we need to not listen to the media, the pundints or anyone else, but search for the answer within ourselves.

I am for Making America Great Again! Where we go one we go all!

