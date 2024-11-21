As the days have passed since Donald Trump’s historic landslide victory, we see more and more of the deep state, uniparty, etc align themselves to stop Trump. They want to stop Trump at any cost and they will fight to do so. They have vowed to do everything in their power to do so.

But wait, wasn’t Trump elected to be the 47th President of the United States by the People and isn’t he trying to do what is best for America. Hence his America FIRST agenda, which seems reasonable to any American. So what they are really saying is that they want to stop us, yes you absolutely read that right. They want to stop We the People.

Below again, is just a brief overview of what President-elect Donald J. Trump is proposing for his tenure as our 47th President of the United States:

Secure our borders, in an effort to execute current American Law by deporting any illegal alien in the country illegally.

Reducing crime by supporting law enforcement.

Improving the economy by making the Trump Tax Cuts permanent.

Placing tariffs on foreign countries in an effort to level the playing field and bring manufacturing back to America.

Make America energy independent by using our countries natural resources.

Reducing government to an efficient size which will not only reduce spending, it will make government more efficient and eliminate fraud and waste.

Work on making America healthy again by appointing Robert F. Kennedy to take on big Pharma and do what is right for the American People.

Taking education away from the federal government so the states will do what is best for their citizens. Removing the centralization that has plagued and reduced the quality of education.

Bringing accountability to those in government by removing any person(s) that have violated the U.S Constitution and broken any laws making justice equal again.

Returning power to We the People and making the U.S Constitution the law of the land once again.

These are just a few of the agenda items and each one on its own would be monumental and historic for any U.S President to accomplish. President Trump wants to accomplish them all and more. Now think about everything you are hearing from the media, the Left and RINOs while looking at the list above. Then, exchange We the People in the place of Trump and the message changes.

We the People are Nazis

We the People are fascists

we the people are racists

We the People are a threat to democracy

It is a completely different message, but that is exactly what they are saying. That is what they have been saying all along. We are a threat to their way of governing, to their way of life, so the question is what side are you on? Are you for America or against it? This is a battle of good vs. evil and there is no longer any middle ground.

Take a look at the differences between any Red vs. Blue state, county or city. There is a stark difference in how they are run regarding their budgets, crime, economy, homelessness, etc. It is so obvious. Why is it that every Governor or member of Congress is living a life of luxury, while We the People are struggling. They are not worried about increasing food/gas prices or the cost of a home. We the People are making hard decisions everyday but we still follow the law, pay our taxes and go to work every day so they can continue to live off out hard work, but also to send our taxes to illegal aliens here in the country and to foreign governments abroad.

So I say again, as I began, they do not like us! Americans are nothing more than a tax cow, they “allow” us to pay for our own food then lead us to the slaughter, in a slaughter house paid for by our taxes without a second thought. That’s not how you would ever treat a constituent you respect and are honored to serve. Yes, their power is given to them by us. Well no more!

It is time America, we have to choose a side! the differences are glaring. I choose America, do you?

Thank you for taking the time to read my Substack, I would greatly appreciate if you would share with as many people as you can as we have to choose. Again, I clearly chose America!

