As the election cycle has forged ahead full steam, I have watched more of the Lame Stream Media more than usual to see what lies are being told. Especially going into the Debate tonight with Trump vs Harris.

The more you watch, the clearer it gets that the real battle is the Uniparty vs MAGA. Well now you may be asking those are not two political parties on the ballot. However, they actually are.

The more the Harris campaign talks you can see the lies, oh they say what sounds good. Using all the buzz words:

Cutting taxes for the middle class

The rich paying their fair share

Reproductive rights

Secure our border

Etc, etc, etc.

They also use the same buzz works against Trump, such as:

Threat to Democracy

Project 2025

Tax cuts for the rich

Wants to jail his opponents

Weaponize the DOJ/FBI

Etc, etc, etc.

Yet with all the above word vomit being regurgitated with conviction and a false look of honesty, they are never called out or questioned. By the media, republicans or anyone in the uniparty in general. They are never held accountable to the lies they continually spew or are they asked to clarify. What is worse is they claim Trump is lying.

Nothing gets done, nothing changes, and nothing improves. That's the uniparty. It is a song and dance between the two current political parties that are nothing more than a smokescreen of choice for the American people.

What can we do? Well stop voting for them for one. It seems strange that our politicians with the lowest approval ratings in history continue getting re-elected. How is that possible, it is something nefarious but we will save that for another SubStack.

For now, we have to take the time to understand the unitary stands for themselves and MAGA stands for Make America Great Again! Is it wrong to want to put America first. I fail to see the issue there. That’s the choice.

The uniparty talking points are all the same, regardless if there is an R or D by their name. The pretend to be outraged, talk tough, and do nothing time and time again. We the People are the majority and they work for us. It is time we start acting like it. They will never change if we allow them to make the changes needed. So why would they, many of them, especially those on top just get richer, they continually live a lifestyle that is farther from reality and what the average person goes through. They are completely disconnected from reality.

Our Founding Fathers never intended for the political class to be a career. Term limits are there for a reason, it forces a new people to come in and course correct what is needed. This is where our government is failing the people. With life lifelong politicians installed, no one can call them out on their mistakes or hold them accountable, they are continually the next person in office. Hence the lack of change.

Our Constitutional Republic (yes, we are not a Democracy) is set forth in the U.S Constitution as a tool to have representative government. So when our government does not represent us it is time to vote them out. But I digress.

For now, as we watch the Presidential Debate tonight, it will be abundantly clear that Harris is going to lie that she is not part of the incumbent party, lie that she is not currently the border czar, lie that the economy is great, but not really that’s why she has a plan to fix it. It will be the same old buzz words and talking points, just short of a memorized speech.

But you know you can count on the media tomorrow finding every way possible to say Trump lost and Harris won, because that’s what they do.

